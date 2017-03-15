This Jewellery Brand is Epitome of Indian Aesthetics

March 15, 2017 2 min read

Whatever you do, be different! That was the advice my mother gave me and I can’t think of a better advice for an entrepreneur. “If you are different, you’ll standout” -Anita Roddick

Entrepreneur brings lives of 23 women achievers between its cover to celebrate womanhood.

The matchless aura of feminine grace and elegance, inspired from the marvelous nature, its mysticism and the rich heritage that India treasures,” tells Mira Gulati adding, “reflects in the signature collections comprising of butterflies, peacocks and other nature’s marvels” in the uniquely alluring designs of Mirari.”

Mira is a perfectionist at heart and her creativity found expression in the art of jewellery designing just as there remains a profound scope of innovation in the shoes of an entrepreneur. Mira has always been passionate about jewelry but growing up in Delhi and surrounded by the rich magnificent art, culture and the heritage inspired her to finally lay the foundation of Mirari Jewels.

Determined to acquire the necessary training to turn her dream into reality, Mira trained at the Gemological Institute of America in Carlsbad, California and launched the brand in 2007. Mirari became the very first jewellery brand ever to participate in the LA Elephant Parade and has been integral at projecting the rich Indian heritage and aesthetics to the larger world. Today, Mirari enjoys a growing international clientele and a rapidly expanding base of buyers from within India’s elite.

