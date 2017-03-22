5 Ways Digital Payments Will Disrupt the Traditional Payment System in India

The user base doubled and has grown drastically post demonetization.

March 22, 2017 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Digital payments are touted to be the next big thing in payments in 2017. The tipping point was demonetisation which as accelerated education of masses about UPI and digital payments. The payments market is undoubtedly huge but what’s interesting are the structural changes such as Unified Payment Interface (UPI), demonetisation, and new government tax incentives and efforts to further increase digital transactions in the country. India lacked a social payment story unlike many large economies such as US and China but introduction of UPI created for the first time, the convenience for a peer to peer transaction that matched that of PayPal and other payment systems. This set up the base for social payments category to be created.

Digitally transacting customer base to increase to 300 million by 2020

There are only two types of transactions that people are going to increasingly engage in - Payments with merchants / strangers and Payments with friends / acquaintances. As per recent Google-BCG report, payments market in India will see transactions worth USD 500 Billion by 2020 with P2P payments pegged at roughly USD 50 Billion. The current digitally transacting customer base is set to increase from 60-80 million to 300 million by 2020 and they will comprise 50% of all internet users by 2020. The user base doubled and has grown drastically post demonetisation. User payments frequency has tripled in past one month. The 'Any Bank, Any number' feature has grown 300% month of month. The social engagement on app with likes, comments, GIFs, memes and more increasing. For every payment by a user in a month, he/she opens up the app 15-18 other times as well or non-payment engagement.

Entrepreneur India has been in touch with Ankit Singh, Co-Founder Mypoolin, a mobile P2P and group payments application company to find out how digital payment will disrupt the traditional/cash payment system in India.

Here are the five possibilities -