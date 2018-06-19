Baishali Mukherjee

Former Freelancer

Latest

Entrepreneurs

How E-commerce Is Changing The Micro-entrepreneurship Landscape of India

By giving a level-playing field to new businesses e-commerce players can actually promote entrepreneurship across domains.

Growth Strategies

Things Every Linkedin Post Needs For Business or Network Growth

To make most of the platform one needs to have certain awareness and also plan ahead

Finance

Here Are The Best Ways For Lending Companies To Maintain Low NPAs

As bad loans continue to plague the country's economy, it is now critical for lending institutions, to be careful about allotting loans and stringent about having a robust collection mechanism.

Entrepreneurs

How Globalization and Tech-advancement Are Benefitting Rural Craft Communities

Empowering marginalized communities to promote their intangible cultural heritage and providing them with equal opportunity and a level playing field.

Marketing

Why Going National is Now Critical for Real Estate Players

With RERA and GST, it's time to spread wings nationally

Growth Strategies

How to Use Facebook Groups for Business Growth

It is now a reality to use groups for positioning yourself, acquiring new customers, and many things more

