Baishali Mukherjee
Former Freelancer
Latest
How E-commerce Is Changing The Micro-entrepreneurship Landscape of India
By giving a level-playing field to new businesses e-commerce players can actually promote entrepreneurship across domains.
Things Every Linkedin Post Needs For Business or Network Growth
To make most of the platform one needs to have certain awareness and also plan ahead
Here Are The Best Ways For Lending Companies To Maintain Low NPAs
As bad loans continue to plague the country's economy, it is now critical for lending institutions, to be careful about allotting loans and stringent about having a robust collection mechanism.
How Globalization and Tech-advancement Are Benefitting Rural Craft Communities
Empowering marginalized communities to promote their intangible cultural heritage and providing them with equal opportunity and a level playing field.
Why Going National is Now Critical for Real Estate Players
With RERA and GST, it's time to spread wings nationally
How to Use Facebook Groups for Business Growth
It is now a reality to use groups for positioning yourself, acquiring new customers, and many things more