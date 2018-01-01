Baishali Mukherjee

How E-commerce Is Changing The Micro-entrepreneurship Landscape of India
E-commerce

How E-commerce Is Changing The Micro-entrepreneurship Landscape of India

By giving a level-playing field to new businesses e-commerce players can actually promote entrepreneurship across domains.
7 min read
Things Every Linkedin Post Needs For Business or Network Growth
Business Growth

Things Every Linkedin Post Needs For Business or Network Growth

To make most of the platform one needs to have certain awareness and also plan ahead
6 min read
Here Are The Best Ways For Lending Companies To Maintain Low NPAs
Bank Loans

Here Are The Best Ways For Lending Companies To Maintain Low NPAs

As bad loans continue to plague the country's economy, it is now critical for lending institutions, to be careful about allotting loans and stringent about having a robust collection mechanism.
6 min read
How Globalization and Tech-advancement Are Benefitting Rural Craft Communities
Rural Crafts

How Globalization and Tech-advancement Are Benefitting Rural Craft Communities

Empowering marginalized communities to promote their intangible cultural heritage and providing them with equal opportunity and a level playing field.
5 min read
Why Going National is Now Critical for Real Estate Players
Real Estate

With RERA and GST, it's time to spread wings nationally
4 min read

With RERA and GST, it's time to spread wings nationally
4 min read
How to Use Facebook Groups for Business Growth
Facebook

How to Use Facebook Groups for Business Growth

It is now a reality to use groups for positioning yourself, acquiring new customers, and many things more
6 min read
Things to Keep In Mind While Creating a Product for a Niche Market
Marketing

Things to Keep In Mind While Creating a Product for a Niche Market

High degree of detail and attention to clients' needs and requirements is the core of niche marketing.
3 min read
Why It Is Now Critical For The Construction Sector To Go Green
Construction businesses

Why It Is Now Critical For The Construction Sector To Go Green

By adopting green building practices, entrepreneurs and the real estate sector can reduce its negative ecological footprint and simultaneously help create a more sustainable environment
8 min read
These Entrepreneurs Share Ways to be an Effective Team Member
Entrepreneurs

These Entrepreneurs Share Ways to be an Effective Team Member

To be an effective team member one has to the ability perform both as an individual as well in a collective capacity with the colleagues or employees.
5 min read
Why Developing Right Content Should Come First For Start-up Branding
Content Strategy

Why Developing Right Content Should Come First For Start-up Branding

Investing in content has the same importance as enhancing the qualities of products/services.
4 min read
This Expert Explains Why India's Workforce Needs to Upskill in Next Five Years
Workforce of the Future

This Expert Explains Why India's Workforce Needs to Upskill in Next Five Years

With the new technologies on the ground like Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, India moving forward with skilled workforce
8 min read
Don't Let Hyper-Growth Derail Your Startup: Tips For Startup CEOs
Growth Strategy

Don't Let Hyper-Growth Derail Your Startup: Tips For Startup CEOs

Hyper-growth stage of business development can be a roller coaster ride with unforeseen challenges, complexity and ambiguity in every step.
5 min read
These Experts Share Some Effective Personal Branding Tips
Personal Branding

These Experts Share Some Effective Personal Branding Tips

Personal branding requires acute knowledge of both yourself and your audience and consistently producing content that resonates with them
5 min read
This Is How Social Media Engagement Can Impact Your Work Culture
Social Media

Indulgence in social media and the resultant slacking is a testimony of pastimes
6 min read

Indulgence in social media and the resultant slacking is a testimony of pastimes
6 min read
How This 2011 Brand is Giving New Dimensions to The Motor Vehicles Industry
technology entrepreneur

How This 2011 Brand is Giving New Dimensions to The Motor Vehicles Industry

Electric three wheeler and bike maker Gayam Motor Works (GMW) has developed swappable lithium-ion batteries for rickshaws which can be replaced in less than a minute.
1 min read
