Baishali Mukherjee

E-commerce
How E-commerce Is Changing The Micro-entrepreneurship Landscape of India
By giving a level-playing field to new businesses e-commerce players can actually promote entrepreneurship across domains.
Business Growth
Things Every Linkedin Post Needs For Business or Network Growth
To make most of the platform one needs to have certain awareness and also plan ahead
Bank Loans
Here Are The Best Ways For Lending Companies To Maintain Low NPAs
As bad loans continue to plague the country's economy, it is now critical for lending institutions, to be careful about allotting loans and stringent about having a robust collection mechanism.
Rural Crafts
How Globalization and Tech-advancement Are Benefitting Rural Craft Communities
Empowering marginalized communities to promote their intangible cultural heritage and providing them with equal opportunity and a level playing field.
Real Estate
Why Going National is Now Critical for Real Estate Players
With RERA and GST, it's time to spread wings nationally
How to Use Facebook Groups for Business Growth
It is now a reality to use groups for positioning yourself, acquiring new customers, and many things more
Marketing
Things to Keep In Mind While Creating a Product for a Niche Market
High degree of detail and attention to clients' needs and requirements is the core of niche marketing.
Construction businesses
Why It Is Now Critical For The Construction Sector To Go Green
By adopting green building practices, entrepreneurs and the real estate sector can reduce its negative ecological footprint and simultaneously help create a more sustainable environment
Entrepreneurs
These Entrepreneurs Share Ways to be an Effective Team Member
To be an effective team member one has to the ability perform both as an individual as well in a collective capacity with the colleagues or employees.
Content Strategy
Why Developing Right Content Should Come First For Start-up Branding
Investing in content has the same importance as enhancing the qualities of products/services.
Workforce of the Future
This Expert Explains Why India's Workforce Needs to Upskill in Next Five Years
With the new technologies on the ground like Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, India moving forward with skilled workforce
Growth Strategy
Don't Let Hyper-Growth Derail Your Startup: Tips For Startup CEOs
Hyper-growth stage of business development can be a roller coaster ride with unforeseen challenges, complexity and ambiguity in every step.
Personal Branding
These Experts Share Some Effective Personal Branding Tips
Personal branding requires acute knowledge of both yourself and your audience and consistently producing content that resonates with them
Social Media
This Is How Social Media Engagement Can Impact Your Work Culture
Indulgence in social media and the resultant slacking is a testimony of pastimes
technology entrepreneur
How This 2011 Brand is Giving New Dimensions to The Motor Vehicles Industry
Electric three wheeler and bike maker Gayam Motor Works (GMW) has developed swappable lithium-ion batteries for rickshaws which can be replaced in less than a minute.