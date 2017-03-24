Innovation

How Small-Business Owners Can Avoid Sears's Fatal Mistake

Sears had the chance to beat Amazon at its own game. Instead, it closed stores and retrenched.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Small-Business Owners Can Avoid Sears's Fatal Mistake
Image credit: Sears Brands
Guest Writer
Communications and Marketing Consultant at BNJ Marketing
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When a company announces to its investors that there is "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue trading, it is clear that there are troubling times ahead. When this happens to a company that previously held the accolade of "America’s largest retailer," though it is surprising, it can act as a huge learning opportunity for other companies. Sears Holdings has done just that: In the last 10 years, it has closed 2,000 stores and fired over 200,000 employees, and is currently $4.2 billion in debt, announcing Tuesday that it is unsure it will be able to raise the funds to cover the debt.

Sears built its business dominating catalog sales, fulfilling the pre-smartphone on-demand demands of its clientele. This revolution in direct-to-consumer sales created loyal customers, a nationwide network of stores and decades of profit. Times became more challenging for Sears following the rise in popularity of Walmart, which offered similar goods for cheaper prices, and Amazon, which led the charge on ecommerce, and has spent billions of dollars on capitalizing on fast delivery.

Jeremy Bodenhamer, CEO of logistics company ShipHawk, theorized two years ago in an article in VentureBeat that Sears was "in the perfect position to crush Amazon," by tweaking its focus away from cost-cutting and investing in infrastructure. Bodenhamer speculated that if Sears utilized its brick-and-mortar stores as warehouses for final delivery, it would be able to not only beat Amazon Prime at speed but also convenience. Unfortunately, Sears did the opposite, and while one of its main competitors was trying to get closer to customers by building local warehouses, Sears closed its physical locations. Though intending to saving money in the long-term, Sears ended up distancing itself from customers and losing ground to a competitor in its key growth strategy.

So, what can smaller businesses learn from this situation?

Companies should constantly assess the potential of their assets and be aware of competitors' growth strategies to ensure that they are aware of potential shifts in the market, and in customer expectation. The current shift in customer expectation towards the speed of delivery crosses over from ecommerce and into other fields. Within marketing, Fiverr has become famous for swift design work, Bubble makes app development quick and easy, and Uber has brought the taxi ordering time down to seconds. By working out how to get closer to the end user, and positioning the company in the best way to delight consumers, a business will ensure it remains relevant and stays on top of market trends.

Businesses must be mindful of ways they can add value to their clients. In Amazon's case, it has done this by honing in on the challenge faced by online retailers -- the supply chain. It then adds value by shortening wait times and then diversifies this value by opening up its newly created channel to external partners. Bodenhamer told me how he saw other companies like Sears could have taken advantage of its asset within the supply chain vertical: "The world-class supply chains operated by legacy retailers are a major advantage. By making these available to their sellers, they can offer low-cost distribution that helps sellers compete without the threats posed by Amazon and their ultimate goal of circumventing the seller in order to single source. Empowering sellers is a powerful value."

This spills over across industries and company sizes -- evaluating how different assets can be diversified, examining where advantages can be gained through better positioning and a constant drive for innovation, plays a huge role in keeping a company ahead of the curve. With the exponential growth of technology, the ability to quickly adapt and accommodate for the changing customer expectation will only become more important in 2017. 

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Innovation

How This Company Uses Culture to Drive Innovation

Innovation

If You Want to Create Space for Innovation at Your Company, This Is What You Need to Do

Innovation

Why Entrepreneurs Today Should Think About Transformation, Not Disruption