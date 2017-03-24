March 24, 2017 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Since the advent of technology, online test preparation has become more accessible to not only aspiring students, but also to working professionals, who cannot make time to attend classroom coaching. Thanks to the World Wide Web, anything and everything can now be learnt online from the comfort of your home.

However, there is still some apprehension among aspirants when it comes to choosing online coaching. To help them make the right choice, here’s a low down on why online coaching is better than classroom coaching:

Flexibility:

Online: Since online coaching can be taken any time & anywhere, scheduling your study time is flexible. There is no commuting involved and you can finish your other work and take the classes whenever you are free. Online exam preparation is great for working professionals, who have family responsibilities or who are juggling multiple exams simultaneously.

For instance, Oliveboard, a leading exam preparation portal, has an intelligent study planner that helps you cover your syllabus whenever you are free within the time available. It also has an option to include or remove weekends.

Classroom: Compared to online coaching, classrooms provide less flexibility. The class hours are fixed and have to be attended at a fixed time. This becomes difficult if you’re a working professional.

Social Interaction:

Online: Online coaching provides one-on-one interaction, which helps you learn better and get 100% attention from the teacher. The absence of other students ensures that you concentrate better and have fewer distractions. This group study feature, for instance, provided by Oliveboard, enables you to collaborate and compete with friends in live group-study sessions.

Classroom: In classroom coaching the interaction cannot be one-to-one as you will be one among many students. Classrooms can be crowded, making it difficult for you to concentrate. Classroom coaching is good for those who prefer moreinteraction with their peers.

Overall Experience:

Online: Online coaching lets you prepare for your exams in a calm and comfortable environment, right from the comfort of your home or office. There is no distraction, which helps you focus better. What’s more? The online Mock tests and study material can be accessed with just a simple click.

Classroom: Classroom coaching has its own perks. A lot of students like the feeling that being on campus gives. When you’re on campus, it’s not only about attending classes and giving exams, but also about participating in extracurricular activities like gymnastics, joining clubs, study groups, etc. While online coaching enables you to concentrate and focus better, classroom coaching demands you divide your attention.

Schedule:

Online: Online coaching hasno set schedule. The classes can be taken at anytime and anywhere, whenever it is convenient. Online classes can also be recorded and revisited any number of times. Oliveboard’s video lectures, for instance, can be viewed any time and any number of times.

Classroom: Classroom coaching has a fixed schedule. Chances of missing a class are high and unlike online classes, you cannot revisit your lectures whenever you want. Many educational institutions have strict attendance policies.

Expenses:

Online: The only expenses you will have to bear for online coaching are the fees for the coaching and your internet connection. There is no other cost involved. Online coaching portals also provide combo offers and packages at attractive rates. Oliveboard, for instance, provides the best course material at affordable rates.

Classroom: Classroom coaching expenses include your tuition fees, books, stationary, travel, miscellaneous. Classroom coaching involves more expenses compared to online coaching.

Analysis:

Online: It is easier to track and analyze your study progress online. For instance, Oliveboard’s analytics feature gives exam takers their national standing, helps them determine their speed and accuracy and identify their weak areas. This feedback helps students modify their study plans accordingly.

Classroom: Tracking and analyzing your study progress is relatively difficult in classroom coaching. The analysis needs to be done manually and doesn’t give you accurate feedbacks like online analytics software do.

Making a decision about how you plan to study for the various competitive exams can be challenging, but it can definitely be made simpler with a little use of technology. Online coaching is a big winner because it provides a user-friendly platform that gives more features than classroom coaching, at a time and place convenient to you.