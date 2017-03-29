8 Reasons Why Bitcoin is Better than Conventional Currency

March 29, 2017 3 min read

The latest buzz word, in the world of digital currency, is Bitcoin.

Bitcoin is nothing but a virtual currency or a medium of conducting digital transactions, just like any other digital currency. So what make it better than our conventional currency?

Lately, the global interest in bitcoins has grown. So, it becomes extremely important to understand the base of this and all other forms of virtual currencies. Bitcoin, and its alternatives are all based on cryptographic algorithms which are encrypted. This makes the currency decentralized giving ownership to the user.These can be purchased through an online exchange or a Bitcoin ATM. Landmark feature of a bitcoin is that it can curb the chances of fraud and identity thefts, and hence is considered a safe mode of holding money.Bitcoins allow buying of goods and services online, as well as transferring money.

Below are a few benefits of using bitcoins which make it better than any conventional currency: