How Disruption Requires a Storyteller's Mind

Everyone wants to be disruptive, but like all buzzwords, it’s hard to not just upset the status quo, but also to be successful doing it. San Francisco-based Apis Cor, for instance, is angling to disrupt the construction industry in ways most startups can only dream of. The tech company, which built a 3D printer for buildings, made headlines last December by constructing an entire house for $10,000 in just 24 hours.

The 3D printer’s future possibilities effortlessly capture the imagination because it’s easy to envision how the technology can have a major impact. Therein lies the real secret to unlocking disruption: taking a product with a common conception, breaking it down, rebuilding it in an entirely new way and capturing the audience’s imagination by telling a good story.

A new paradigm, a new story.

When viewed as part of a compelling brand story, disruption promises a new narrative. Startups can disrupt the incumbents by capturing the fantasy of a customer’s future needs. It’s not enough to merely take an “unsexy” industry and create a beautiful brand. True disruption requires a story of a product or service that is truly transformative and revolutionary.

The rhetoric of disruption is an important part of a startup’s rise to success. Disruptors frame themselves as revolutionaries, and in parallel their targets become akin to the “establishment.” Therefore, part of the disruptor’s job is to show that the old paradigm was not serving the consumer. Disruption is just as much about showing that an old way of thinking (not just the service itself) is dead.

Crusade for your consumer.

Developing a disruptive company out of thin air is impossible, and too many entrepreneurs confuse innovation with disruption. The truth is that pure innovation is rather common these days amid the acceleration and assimilation of technology.

If you really want to be an entrepreneur with a standout avenue to thrive, you must align your product with the people and consider how you can be their crusader. This is the true difference between innovation and disruption: Innovation merely accepts change; disruption demands it. Here’s how to get started on your story:

1. Start telling your story early.

Your product isn’t just a product: It solves a problem or pain point for your customers. Sometimes disruptive companies are so forward-thinking, they are solving a challenge the consumer hasn’t even considered -- for example, who thought there was another solution to a yellow cab? -- so you must identify an even more intrinsic opportunity. To stand out with a disruptive narrative, you must prioritize communication, PR and marketing from an earlier point in time than companies with traditional products that speak for themselves.

I recently worked with Peerspace, a startup working to disrupt the events industry. While the time was ripe for the traditional events space to be shaken up, it was vital to create a narrative that made sense to the consumer. Peerspace went on the PR offensive against hotel chains by crafting narratives highlighting that event spaces as unique as each host made for better events than ballrooms or boardrooms.

The moral of this story is, communicating your brand story early and aggressively and creating strategic partnerships with like-minded brands can help you reach new audiences, gain credibility, and echo the message you’re trying to send.

2. Think of your customers as characters.