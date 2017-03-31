This Author Left Family Business to Pursue Passion For Writing

March 31, 2017 3 min read

Can you become an author and an entrepreneur at the same time? The term "author" is no longer means the same. The writers nowadays are branding themselves as an author by becoming an authorpreneur. Earlier, writers used to live by writing. But to be successful these days, just being an author is not enough.

In a conversation with Entrepreneur India, Nidhi Dalmia, the author of the recently released book 'Harp' shared his journey, challenges and few tips to become an Authorpreneur. Born into one of India’s oldest industrialist families, he was brought up surrounded by a business and industry culture since childhood.His professional life exposed him to diverse business responsibilities, especially in the manufacturing sector.

Real Odds of Being an Author:

Writing is easy to do, but hard to learn.It’s much difficult to write a book than people think. According to Nidhi, being an author is a difficult job but worth a try if this is what one really wants.

" Human beings have an infinite capacity for variety, richness. There are as many stories as there are people.A story has to be shared in a way that it gets and keeps the interest of the reader. It’s a matter of effort, perseverance, style and many other factors. Certain things might succeed at one point of time and not at another," he said.

Journey From Industrialist to Author:

Nidhi spoke about his journey from an industrialist by profession to an author.

"Counterintuitively, it is not a difficult journey albeit the destinations are quite different. The most important part of the journey is faith. You are attempting something quite different. If you have a story to tell and can tell it in an interesting way, there is no reason that it won’t succeed," he explained.

