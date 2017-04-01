The Role of Trade Shows and Exhibitions on Promotion of Trade

April 1, 2017 3 min read

For what they’re worth, trades shows and exhibitions can prove to be brilliant ways to promote individual business as well as collective trade. Moreover, they play a pivotal role in helping businesses; meet with other players of the industry which fosters the process of learning. A trade show is essentially an event meant to exhibit the goods and services belonging to a specific industry to the potential buyers and businesses. Exhibitions are also similar in nature, with the only difference being that they are open for general public as well.

Trade shows and exhibitions can be an excellent way to promote a business and the products and services that it offers. They are also a great way to network with other industry members and grow the customer base exponentially. In addition, trade shows have certain other aspects which are quite promising. We’ve discussed the most significant of them hereunder -

Lasting Impressions

One of the main objectives of any trade show is to showcase, various business, goods, and services to attendees and other interested parties. For a show that is meticulously designed in a way that it is inherently attractive complete with eye-catching booths along with a bunch of other attractions such as giveaways and promotional items, it becomes fairly simple to leave a lasting impression on the potential customer for a long time to come.

Lead Generations

This is one of the most imperative benefits of trade shows, especially those organised at a large scale, such as the India Expo Shop, to be organised in Greater Noida in April 2017, organised by Indian Exhibitions, Conferences & Events Services Association (IESA) which is slated to have exhibits from over 150 global exhibitors and a massive number of visitors. Given that each visitor has a potential customer within him/her that is ready to be tapped, the potential for lead generation becomes immense. Simply asking for contact information or getting the business cards of the visitors can go a long way in getting fresh leads and converting them. All that a business would need to do, is getting in touch with the leads right after the exhibition.

Furthermore, trade shows offer an unparalleled opportunity for face-to-face interactions with a wide array of potential customers, something that most advertising and marketing mediums fail to do. Given the immense potential that trade shows offer various business to grow and prosper, their significance stands truly unmatched.