This Entrepreneur is Sailing the Passionate Life

April 1, 2017 2 min read

Ashish Hemrajani, Founder and CEO, BookMyShow, is passionate about sailing. The entrepreneur has been practicing it for last 15 years and visited different parts of the world driven by his passion.

Passion for sailing: For last 15 years, I row boats on the mweekend as a hobby. I have sailed for eight nights, seven days in Croatia.

Travel: I like being outdoor, especially on the beaches.

Favorite Destinations: My favorite destination is Croatia. I also love Goa, Turkey and, New Zealand. Adventure: I love going to Himalayas. I went for a 14-day trek all alone.

Explore the world: Every part of this world is interesting and enjoyable. I like to explore the people and food of the places I visit. So it doesn’t matter where I am. Not a movie buff: I don’t watch too many Hindi movies, I am not a huge movie buff. I have watched a couple of English films. I love movies but I am not crazy about it.

My Gadget: I love iPhone and it makes my work easy.

Fitness Mantra: I go to gym and exercise regularly.

Mission: Giving back to the society. Luckily, my work allows the same.

