Sunil Pol

Correspondent, Entrepreneur India

News and Trends

IKEA India Chief is Finding it Tough to Build a Store in India. Here's Why

Globally, India stands at 3 percent of the total Ikea sourcing which constitutes 350mn Euros worth of resource

Entrepreneurs

Just Look at the Consumer to Build Innovative Products, Services

Often there is a bias in entrepreneurs' minds about the idea or the product that is going to work in the market

Entrepreneurs

Startups Must Shrug Off their Pessimism about IPRs

IPRs if used wisely and effectively can be a tremendous economic and business asset for the startups

Growth Strategies

How a Minimum Viable Product Can Make Or Break Startups

They should only focus on the solution, customer pain point, and processes.

Entrepreneurs

The Right Social Media Strategies Can Help Entrepreneurs Leapfrog

The influencer feels that entrepreneurs should strike the right cord by deploying strategies that create a buzz on social media and generate interest among more and more people

Entrepreneurs

Local Entrepreneurs Glee as Imports of Mobiles and LED TV gets Expensive

The move is going to provide a fillip to the government's pet Make in India campaign to boost domestic manufacturing

