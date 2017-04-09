Infographics
Continue to Next Article 10 Entrepreneurs Share the Worst Advice They Ever Received

10 Entrepreneurs Share the Worst Advice They Ever Recei...
Continue to Next Article 10 Entrepreneurs Share the Worst Advice They Ever Received

10 Entrepreneurs Share the Worst Advice They Ever Recei...

A Small-Business Guide to Facebook Advertising (Infographic)

Facebook is one of the most effective marketing tools today.
A Small-Business Guide to Facebook Advertising (Infographic)
Image credit: Sean Gallup | Getty Images
  • ---Shares

As a small business, you don’t need to spend loads of money on advertising. There are plenty of free or low-cost tools that you can use to effectively market your company.

Related: 3 Deadly Sins of Facebook Advertising

One of the biggest opportunities is through social media, specifically Facebook. Ninety-five percent of social media marketers say that Facebook gave them the best return of investment out of all the social platforms. With more than 1.5 billion monthly users, that’s not surprising.

Although Facebook advertising is pretty straightforward and easy to use, there are certain things you should know before getting started. Understanding your marketing objective, defining your audience, setting a budget and designing your ad are the simple steps it takes to getting started.

Related: 10 Facts You Didn't Know About Facebook Advertising

Check out Headway Capital’s infographic below for a step-by-step manual to effectively market your small business on Facebook.

Rose Leadem

Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc. 

Social Media Facebook Facebook Advertising Infographics
Edition: April 2017

Get the Magazine

Limited-Time Offer: 1 Year Print + Digital Edition and 2 Gifts only $9.99
Subscribe Now
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...

Stay Informed. Be Inspired.

Receive customized news, stories and solutions direct to your inbox.