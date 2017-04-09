A Small-Business Guide to Facebook Advertising (Infographic)

As a small business, you don’t need to spend loads of money on advertising. There are plenty of free or low-cost tools that you can use to effectively market your company.
One of the biggest opportunities is through social media, specifically Facebook. Ninety-five percent of social media marketers say that Facebook gave them the best return of investment out of all the social platforms. With more than 1.5 billion monthly users, that’s not surprising.
Although Facebook advertising is pretty straightforward and easy to use, there are certain things you should know before getting started. Understanding your marketing objective, defining your audience, setting a budget and designing your ad are the simple steps it takes to getting started.
Check out Headway Capital’s infographic below for a step-by-step manual to effectively market your small business on Facebook.
