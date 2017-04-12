Samsung's New Smartphone is a Beast Waiting to be Unleashed

April 12, 2017 3 min read

From looks to performance to its sheer abilities, Samsung’s Galaxy C7 Pro is packed with power that begs to be harnessed. A beautifully elegant metal uni-body design makes the latest launch a very attractive gadget in the smart-phone section. Samsung has come very close to understand and deliver the growing needs of urban consumers in India. Not just technical specifications, but the price and the platform for outreach are more suitable than what could have been expected. Sandeep Singh Arora, Vice President, Online Business, Samsung India, tells, “As a market leader, we want to address consumer requirements across price points and across channels so that we enrich their lives with our offerings. C7 Pro is targeted towards millennial population.”

While the super AMOLED 5.7” FHD display is a real feast for the eyes, C7 Pro with its 2.5 D gorilla glass front seems robust against frivolous falls and fractures. The gadget features 2.2GHz octa-core processor and a 4GB RAM that ensures a very fast processing speed. It has an internal memory of 64 GB that is extendable up to a whooping 256 GB. The image quality is impressive coming out of a 16 MP front and a similar rear camera with an aperture of f1.9 and a brilliant low-light capture capability due to its dual LED flash feature. The video quality is also impressive with its speed of capturing 30 frames per second. The phone has a 3,300 mAh battery that can be fully charged in just 100 minutes.

Indeed, C7 stands at a direct competition with the incredibly popular Vivo V5 that itself has tried to be a competitor to iPhone’s leadership at the image quality from its camera. However, it needs to be seen that Samsung C7 Pro is a tad better than Vivo V5 which has a processing speed of 2 GHz and a battery capacity of 3050 mAh. While the price of C7 Pro is almost similar to V5 at 27,990/- it is interesting to note that Samsung has chosen to exclusively sell it on Amazon India website. Also, unlike V5, the C7 has not brought on board a celebrity like Ranveer Kapoor. Both these differences in the promotion and marketing of the product points to the fact that while C7 remains slightly superior in its specifications there can be expected a lot of difference in overall quality of the product as these strategies will result into a huge amount of cost-saving to Samsung. Hopefully, all of that is being transferred down to the consumer level.

Commenting on the exclusive tie-up with Samsung to sell C7 online, Arun Srinivasan, Director, Consumer Electronics (Category Management), Amazon India says, “Samsung will be a better position to tell about the cost saving that it can have by choosing to exclusively sell on Amazon, but we can assure that with our extensive outreach and the capability to deliver the product across geographies and that too quickly will translate into a lot of advantage to both of our customers.”

The most striking feature of C7 is its design and a definite premium appearance of its external body that sets it apart from its competitors. It is available two colour options- navy blue and gold and has been made available for purchase on Amazon, starting 11th April 2017.