8-Year-Old Boy Learns How to Drive From YouTube So He Can Go to McDonald's

He just really wanted a cheeseburger.

April 13, 2017 2 min read

From math tutorials to cartoon clips, there are many things kids use YouTube for today. In fact, YouTube videos can even teach your kid how to drive. At least that’s what one 8-year-old boy figured out.

Related: 20 McDonald's Facts That May Surprise You

On Sunday evening, the 8-year-old boy from East Palestine, Ohio, reportedly taught himself how to drive by watching a YouTube video, snuck out while his parents were sleeping and drove him and his 4-year-old sister to McDonald’s for a cheeseburger.

Driving the speed limit, obeying traffic lights and navigating intersections, it turns out, the youngster’s driving wasn’t so bad -- it was the way he looked that triggered witnesses to phone the police.

After successfully making the mile and a half trek to McDonald’s, the kid pulled up to the drive-thru and attempted to use money from his piggy bank to purchase the cheeseburger he’d been craving. “The workers thought that the parents were in the back, but obviously they weren’t,” local police officer Jacob Koehler told The Weirton Daily Times.

Related: The 16 Biggest Fast-Food Flops of These Major Fast-Food Chains

At that moment, a family friend happened to be eating inside the restaurant and noticed the young boy. Calling the children’s grandparents, the kids ate their cheeseburgers while they waited to be picked up. No charges were filed, and Koehler called it “a good teaching point.”