McDonald's

8-Year-Old Boy Learns How to Drive From YouTube So He Can Go to McDonald's

He just really wanted a cheeseburger.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
8-Year-Old Boy Learns How to Drive From YouTube So He Can Go to McDonald's
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images
2 min read

From math tutorials to cartoon clips, there are many things kids use YouTube for today. In fact, YouTube videos can even teach your kid how to drive. At least that’s what one 8-year-old boy figured out.

Related: 20 McDonald's Facts That May Surprise You

On Sunday evening, the 8-year-old boy from East Palestine, Ohio, reportedly taught himself how to drive by watching a YouTube video, snuck out while his parents were sleeping and drove him and his 4-year-old sister to McDonald’s for a cheeseburger.

Driving the speed limit, obeying traffic lights and navigating intersections, it turns out, the youngster’s driving wasn’t so bad -- it was the way he looked that triggered witnesses to phone the police.

After successfully making the mile and a half trek to McDonald’s, the kid pulled up to the drive-thru and attempted to use money from his piggy bank to purchase the cheeseburger he’d been craving. “The workers thought that the parents were in the back, but obviously they weren’t,” local police officer Jacob Koehler told The Weirton Daily Times.

Related: The 16 Biggest Fast-Food Flops of These Major Fast-Food Chains

At that moment, a family friend happened to be eating inside the restaurant and noticed the young boy. Calling the children’s grandparents, the kids ate their cheeseburgers while they waited to be picked up. No charges were filed, and Koehler called it “a good teaching point.”

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

McDonald's

The Great Grandson of the Big Mac's Creator Becomes McDonald's First 4th-Generation Franchisee

McDonald's

McDonald's Is Flipping its Iconic Arches Upside Down in an Unprecedented Statement

McDonald's

How McDonald's Turned Around Its Slumping Sales