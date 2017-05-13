5 Online Learning Sources to Boost Your Business Acumen

The internet's free exchange of ideas makes it easier than ever to learn about real-world issues that affect your company.

There’s never been a better time to be in business. As the world has grown increasingly interconnected, the internet has become a veritable treasure trove of information on how to run a successful company.

No matter your industry or experience level, there’s always something new you can learn. Here are five online resources to help you take your business acumen to the next level.

1. Academic Earth.

Academic Earth offers online learning programs and degrees in a wide range of topics, including programs on accounting, business, entrepreneurship, management and marketing. These courses are designed to broaden students’ understanding of the business world and hone their skills in a variety of specialties. Topics range from identifying business opportunities to finding the right venture capital. Other courses focus on creating a meaningful workplace for employees, manufacturing need for your product and cultivating an entrepreneurial spirit.

2. Coursera.

Coursera is chock full of knowledge for entrepreneurs (and pretty much everyone else). With courses ranging from "Essentials of Entrepreneurship: Thinking and Action" to "Developing Innovative Ideas for New Companies: The First Step in Entrepreneurship," you'll find plenty of content to help guide new startups. Coursera even can suggest ways to bankroll your business adventure, with courses such as "New Venture Finance: Startup Funding for Entrepreneurs." Many courses were developed at nationally renowned colleges and universities. But no matter their origins, you can rest assured these programs will lead to you new skills and ideas.

3. Kutztown University of Pennsylvania.

Anyone looking to build a firm foundation on business basics will benefit from Kutztown’s Free Online Learning Programs. According to Kutztown's website, the program encompasses "one of the largest collections of free, on-demand entrepreneurial training resources in the United States” (just try to say that 10 times fast). Choose from categories such as accounting, business planning, legal issues, management development and marketing to refine and test your business knowledge.

4. Moz Academy.

Any business with a website should take an interest in search engine optimization (SEO). That’s where SEO thought leader Moz comes in. Amateurs and pros alike can learn from Moz Academy, which features live and recorded webinars. You'll also find detailed guides on SEO and comprehensive resources on branding, link-building and -earning and social media.

5. Tecademics.

Tecademics' 60,000-plus members belong to the program first and foremost because it has a lot to teach them about internet marketing. But the site's also earned widespread appeal because it lets users learn according to their personal educational styles. You can take an online course at your own pace, immerse yourself in live presentations or participate in interactive digital “labs” with student partners and mentorship from successful coaches. The range of offerings makes it easy to find a match for your schedule and learning preferences. Tecademics has built its reputation by making learning fun. For proof, look to its recent Shopify rap.

Each of these learning resources is incredible in its own right. Even more incredible? These are just the tip of the iceberg. If you’re an entrepreneur, employee or business leader looking to expand your knowledge base, you’ll find what you’re looking for online.