Dan Scalco

Dan Scalco

Guest Writer
Founder and director of growth at Digitalux
Dan Scalco is the founder and marketing director at Digitalux, a digital-marketing agency located in Hoboken, N.J. In his free time he blogs about focus, productivity, and nootropics at BrainWiz.org.

More From Dan Scalco

6 Foolproof Ways to Start Every Workday Feeling Refreshed
Ready for Anything

6 Foolproof Ways to Start Every Workday Feeling Refreshed

Give your morning and nighttime routines a makeover.
5 min read
7 Simple Ways to Get Into a Flow State When Writing
Creativity

7 Simple Ways to Get Into a Flow State When Writing

Don't let writer's block hold you back. Listen to your body and mind so you can perform at your best.
5 min read
6 Ways to Make Sure Your Resume Gets Read
Job Seekers

6 Ways to Make Sure Your Resume Gets Read

Advance to the interview round by sidestepping common mistakes with not-so-common solutions.
4 min read
Meet the Ecommerce Guru Guiding His Students to $100 Million in Sales
Ready for Anything

Meet the Ecommerce Guru Guiding His Students to $100 Million in Sales

What does it take to make it in ecommerce? Tanner Larsson knows.
6 min read
6 Ways Irresistible Product Images Enrapture Customers and Boost Conversions
Content Marketing

6 Ways Irresistible Product Images Enrapture Customers and Boost Conversions

Considering how brief attention spans are these days, a picture is better a thousand words.
5 min read
6 Ways to Make Online Reviews Work for Your Business
Online Reviews

6 Ways to Make Online Reviews Work for Your Business

If you're not already utilizing customer reviews online, you should be. Here are six simple ways to do that.
6 min read
5 Mind Hacks Silicon Valley Founders Use to Stay Focused
Focus

5 Mind Hacks Silicon Valley Founders Use to Stay Focused

The people working hard on the technology that distracts know better than anybody the value of sustained concentration.
6 min read
5 Ways to Get a Natural Energy Boost at Work
Personal Health

5 Ways to Get a Natural Energy Boost at Work

Coffee is not the answer to the 3 o'clock slump.
4 min read
5 Online Learning Sources to Boost Your Business Acumen
Learning

5 Online Learning Sources to Boost Your Business Acumen

The internet's free exchange of ideas makes it easier than ever to learn about real-world issues that affect your company.
3 min read
How to Write a Cover Letter That Gets You an Interview
Cover letters

How to Write a Cover Letter That Gets You an Interview

Your resume might be perfect but without a proper cover letter you may not get that coveted interview.
4 min read
6 Practical Ways to Reset Your Work-Life Balance
Work-Life Balance

6 Practical Ways to Reset Your Work-Life Balance

Having trouble balancing your personal and professional lives? Here are some simple tips to help you regain equilibrium.
5 min read
5 Tips for Building a Strong Brand Identity
Branding

5 Tips for Building a Strong Brand Identity

What's in a name? Everything: A vibrant brand is what keeps a prospective customer interested long enough to view your offerings.
4 min read
5 Ways Successful Entrepreneurs Schedule Their Day
Routines

5 Ways Successful Entrepreneurs Schedule Their Day

Maximize productivity to accomplish as much as possible.
4 min read
Disrupting a Sleeping Giant From His Apartment
Innovation

Disrupting a Sleeping Giant From His Apartment

How a one-employee startup turned a traditional industry upside down.
6 min read
4 Reasons Why Your Business Should Invest in Content Marketing
Content Marketing

4 Reasons Why Your Business Should Invest in Content Marketing

Regardless of your industry, content marketing can help you turn traffic into leads.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.