Payments, E-Commerce, And Retail Sectors In Focus At Seamless Middle East 2017

Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read

Seamless Middle East, a technology and solution exhibition for the region's e-commerce, retail and payment industries, is coming to Dubai on May 1-2, 2017, and will be held at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre. Held under the patronage of HH Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Interior, UAE, and organized by Terrapin, the event expects to bring together over 10,000 delegates comprising of professionals from the ecommerce, retail and payment industries, over 300 global and regional industry speakers to exchange ideas, discuss best practices and review trends, and accommodates 350+ exhibitors to showcase their products. While the event's Seamless Payments segment will discuss and evaluate alternative payment technologies in today's business environment, Seamless E-Commerce aims to be the go-to event for those aspiring to develop their e-commerce venture. As for Seamless Retail, the segment will feature insights to enable retailers to adapt and grow in the world of "connected commerce."

Given the entrepreneurial action witnessed in these three sectors, Seamless Middle East also hosts a dedicated startup pavilion to recognize startups from world over, in partnership with UAE-based investor Turn8. The event offers a platform for 20 selected startups to pitch their products or solutions to an expert panel comprising of investors and others, with Turn8 said to be offering up to US$500,000 worth of investments. Interested upstarts can apply online here, and the final deadline for entries is April 27, 2017. Besides this, the conference will feature keynote talks and panel discussions on topics such as Augmented Reality in payments, blockchain finance, tomorrow's e-commerce purchase experiences, age of omnichannel analytics, virtual commerce, supply chain, and customer loyalty programs among others.

A few speakers confirmed to be at the large-scale event include Mary Ghobrial, Chief Commercial Officer, Souq.com, Nisreen Shocair, President, Virgin Megastore Middle East, Craig Moore, founder and CEO, Beehive, Martin Barthel, Global Head of Retail & E-commerce Strategy, Facebook, Mona Ataya, founder and CEO, Mumzworld.com, Sid Jatia, VP - Omnichannel Digital, Under Armour USA, and others. The event has also partnered with the Arab Federation for E-commerce, the League of Arab States, and the Council of Arab Economy Unity, and will feature insights of associated officials such as H.E. Dr. Eng. Ali M. Al Khouri, Vice President, The Arab Federation for e-Commerce, and others. Dubai Airport Freezone, Gemalto, HID, PayFort, and FSS are a few other partners to the tech conference.

Registration details and more information on the event can be found here.

