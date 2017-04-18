Starbucks

Starbucks Unleashes the Unicorn Frappucino

If you want to try this colorful drink, you better hurry -- it's only available for a limited time.
Image credit: Starbuck
2 min read

For a limited time, Starbucks will offer the Unicorn Frappucino, a shimmery purple and blue blended beverage that turns pink when you stir it.

So what exactly is a Unicorn Frappucino? It has nothing to do with billion-dollar startups. In its press release, Starbucks says the sparkly drink is “made with a sweet dusting of pink powder, blended into a crème Frappuccino with mango syrup and layered with a pleasantly sour blue drizzle.” Topped with vanilla whipped cream, the Frappucino looks, and apparently tastes, magical. It not only changes color but also flavor, with the sweet and fruity taste transforming into tangy and tart once you mix it.

If you want to take a sip of this whimsical new item, you better hurry: The Unicorn Frappucino will only be available from April 19 to 23.

So far, people are pretty hyped about Starbucks’s new concoction.

 

Unicorn frapuccino!!! Whaaattt?!?!?! ?

A post shared by Mikos Vlog (@mikosvlog) on Apr 14, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

