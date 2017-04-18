Starbucks Unleashes the Unicorn Frappucino

If you want to try this colorful drink, you better hurry -- it's only available for a limited time.

April 18, 2017 2 min read

For a limited time, Starbucks will offer the Unicorn Frappucino, a shimmery purple and blue blended beverage that turns pink when you stir it.

So what exactly is a Unicorn Frappucino? It has nothing to do with billion-dollar startups. In its press release, Starbucks says the sparkly drink is “made with a sweet dusting of pink powder, blended into a crème Frappuccino with mango syrup and layered with a pleasantly sour blue drizzle.” Topped with vanilla whipped cream, the Frappucino looks, and apparently tastes, magical. It not only changes color but also flavor, with the sweet and fruity taste transforming into tangy and tart once you mix it.

If you want to take a sip of this whimsical new item, you better hurry: The Unicorn Frappucino will only be available from April 19 to 23.

So far, people are pretty hyped about Starbucks’s new concoction.

PSA @STARBUCKS IS RELEASING THE UNICORN FRAPPUCCINO & IT COMES OUT 4/19 ????? pic.twitter.com/LkufMRbuxi — joseph ? (@stussyjoseph) April 17, 2017

#BreakingNews

Starbucks is releasing a new Unicorn Frappuccino ? and my life is now complete #unicornfrappuccino pic.twitter.com/66qJG1J67v — ?Nasty Suzette ? (@SuzetteLT) April 16, 2017

CONFIRMED: just called the @starbucks on @MarquetteU campus and they say they'll have the #UnicornFrappuccino TOMORROW. Time to sparkle! pic.twitter.com/3xLQAEzjeh — Tim Elliott (@WISN_Tim) April 18, 2017