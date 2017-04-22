Entrepreneur Lifestyles

The Executive Selection: Christian Louboutin Bagdamon

Image credit: Christian Louboutin
Entrepreneur Staff
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Got a business trip coming up? The Christian Louboutin Bagdamon can help you zoom from the runway to the office. The carry-on features a subtle emblem of the House’s logo, designed with sturdy stitching work and shoulder handles for convenience. Tote your work essentials or double it up as an overnight bag. A worthwhile purchase, this versatile piece can even carry you right into your next weekend getaway.
 

Christian Louboutin Bagdamon Canvas Calf Empire Version Black 1
Source: Christian Louboutin

