The billionaire co-founder of LinkedIn and Greylock partner is hosting a new 10-series podcast, 'Masters of Scale', one full of ideas worth talking about.
Check Out a New Podcast Hosted by Reid Hoffman -- And Join the Conversation on Entrepreneur.com
Editor’s Note: In the new podcast Masters of Scale, LinkedIn co-founder and Greylock partner Reid Hoffman explores his philosophy on how to scale a business — and starting May 3, at Entrepreneur.com, entrepreneurs are responding with their own ideas and experiences.

 

He’s been called the “Oracle of Silicon Valley,” and the “Startup Whisperer.” He helped grow PayPal, co-founded LinkedIn, and is a partner at the venture capital firm Greylock Partners. And now, Hoffman has revealed his newest project: the host of Masters of Scale, a 10-episode podcast in which he digs into how to build a super-successful company.

The podcast explores Hoffman’s often counterintuitive theories to growing a company -- everything from when to launch your product (go early!) to raising money (get it all!). Guests include Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg, Airbnb’s Brian Chesky, Endeavor’s Linda Rottenberg, Netflix’s Reed Hastings, Minted’s Mariam Naficy, along with other major brand-builders, with each sharing anecdotes, lessons, mistakes and advice for those who want to build the next great company.

The show creator is WaitWhat, a new content incubator founded by former TED executives June Cohen and Deron Triff, in association with Stitcher, a podcast platform.

Entrepreneur is excited to be the official media partner for the program. We’ve developed a special Masters of Scale online hub, where, after each episode, we’ll continue the conversation that Hoffman began -- inviting entrepreneurs to write and speak about their own experiences, and to react to Hoffman’s theories.

Each week, the Entrepreneur site will feature daily updates, including:

  • The latest Masters of Scale episode and its surprising take on growth
  • Exclusive interview excerpts from the show -- lessons and stories released only on Entrepreneur.com
  • Reactions to Hoffman’s theories from Entrepreneur contributors
  • Videos from entrepreneurs with actionable tips to help you apply Hoffman’s theories to your business

“With this show, Reid Hoffman is starting an important conversation about the challenging and often counterintuitive ways that entrepreneurs must act if they want to succeed,” says Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur magazine. “They’re the kind of ideas that all entrepreneurs should be discussing, and we’re excited to create a space to encourage the dialog.”

The first episode will debut May 3, with new episodes launched each Wednesday. Listeners can access new episodes on iTunes, Google, Stitcher and other streaming platforms. A trailer for the podcast is available now.

