Taking Your Marketing Strategy to the Next Level Might Require a Consultant
Though your marketing team has access to many tools and platforms, marketing has become so much more complex that it's a challenge determining the best approach. How do you revamp your brand to take your company to the next level?
It may make sense to partner with a marketing consultant who knows how to cut past the confusion to create a marketing strategy that maximizes your brand's potential. A marketing consulting firm can shape your marketing strategy through comprehensive research and market data. They help you select and implement the systems that will work best for your organization. By helping craft your messaging, they assist you with the most critical marketing decisions you face.
Numerous marketing consulting firms have emerged around the world in response to the growing need for expert advice and guidance. While some are new to the scene, others are recognized leaders that have dominated the industry for decades. Here are the top 5 marketing consultancies to consider in 2017:
1. Bain & Company
Bain & Company is one of the nation’s best-known global management consultancy firms. Operating for over 40 years from its headquarters in Boston, they specialize in direct coaching of executives to help them make better marketing and management decisions, including those that work with corporations, nonprofits, and government organizations. It is considered one of the big three in marketing consulting firms in the world, assisting some of the global industry leaders from mostly multinational firms.
2. Accenture
Accenture is an award-winning, global management consulting and professional services company that serves clients in more than 120 countries and over 40 industries. Although they are headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the marketing consulting firm has locations all over the globe. They provide services for strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Accenture’s business model values long-term client relationships. Of their top 100 clients, 98 have worked with them for the past 10 years. Accenture is adept at providing marketing technology solutions with Technology Labs that constantly developing emerging technologies.
3. Hawke Media
As one of the top outsource CMOs in the country, Hawke Media provides a menu of services a-la-carte style, so companies can address their primary problem areas without paying for anything more than they need to. These month-to-month marketing consulting packages offer a way for smaller businesses to leverage the capabilities the benefits of having a marketing consulting partner. Located in Santa Monica, California, Hawke Media can manage individual marketing channels or entire divisions on your behalf. They can create and manage all marketing tactics, including SEM, Facebook ads, email marketing, and influencer marketing.
4. McKinsey & Company
McKinsey & Company is a marketing consultancy more focused on aiding brands in driving value, including some of the world's largest corporations, nonprofits, and government organizations. Their strengths are in assisting international companies as they provide specific strategies by region. Their level of support always varies based on the company they’re work with, offering everything from qualitative and quantitative research to full-fledged operational strategies. With 110 offices around the world rather than a specific headquarters as base, their focus is on a global partnership with their clients that drive growth and enhanced brand reputation.
5. BCG
BCG, also known as the Boston Consulting Group, is an established worldwide market leader in management consulting, including assisting marketing executives with their specific objectives, challenges, and opportunities. They have 88 offices in 48 countries, serving clients that include more than two-thirds of the Fortune 500 list. The American company has a history of internal collaboration and independent thinking that has resulted in the development of numerous business concepts. They form deep partnerships with clients and develop programs tailored to a client’s unique context and competitive advantage across all industries and functions.
But how do you choose the right marketing consultant for you? These five marketing consultants are the top of the class in 2017. In determining how to pick the marketing consultant that is right for you, it's best to first determine what your needs are and where you need the most assistance with marketing strategy and implementation. Research these companies individually. See if they work with a firm of your size and assess if their approach aligns with your objectives.
Each of these top five marketing consultancies provide comprehensive information on their websites and social media platforms that can determine if they are a fit for you. Of course, you can also consider speaking with other companies that have worked with these consultant to learn more about their approach and how they helped reshape their marketing strategies. In doing so, you'll be able to decide which marketing consultant is right for you.