Taking Your Marketing Strategy to the Next Level Might Require a Consultant

Though your marketing team has access to many tools and platforms, marketing has become so much more complex that it's a challenge determining the best approach. How do you revamp your brand to take your company to the next level?

It may make sense to partner with a marketing consultant who knows how to cut past the confusion to create a marketing strategy that maximizes your brand's potential. A marketing consulting firm can shape your marketing strategy through comprehensive research and market data. They help you select and implement the systems that will work best for your organization. By helping craft your messaging, they assist you with the most critical marketing decisions you face.

Numerous marketing consulting firms have emerged around the world in response to the growing need for expert advice and guidance. While some are new to the scene, others are recognized leaders that have dominated the industry for decades. Here are the top 5 marketing consultancies to consider in 2017:

1. Bain & Company

Bain & Company is one of the nation’s best-known global management consultancy firms. Operating for over 40 years from its headquarters in Boston, they specialize in direct coaching of executives to help them make better marketing and management decisions, including those that work with corporations, nonprofits, and government organizations. It is considered one of the big three in marketing consulting firms in the world, assisting some of the global industry leaders from mostly multinational firms.

2. Accenture

Accenture is an award-winning, global management consulting and professional services company that serves clients in more than 120 countries and over 40 industries. Although they are headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the marketing consulting firm has locations all over the globe. They provide services for strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Accenture’s business model values long-term client relationships. Of their top 100 clients, 98 have worked with them for the past 10 years. Accenture is adept at providing marketing technology solutions with Technology Labs that constantly developing emerging technologies.

