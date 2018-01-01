Renzo Costarella

Renzo Costarella

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur
Renzo Costarella is an entrepreneur, avid learner and startup enthusiast currently living in Silicon Valley. He consults for several startups in the San Francisco Bay area while pursuing a few ideas of his own.

More From Renzo Costarella

How This Cryptocurrency Innovation Will Transform Traditional Investment Offerings
Finance

How This Cryptocurrency Innovation Will Transform Traditional Investment Offerings

Among the benefits -- new investors and a more liquid and structurally sound investment vehicle.
5 min read
Long-Term Success Depends on Learning These 6 Lessons Early in Your Career
career development

Long-Term Success Depends on Learning These 6 Lessons Early in Your Career

From doing what you love to seeking out mentors to continuous learning, the path to success has left many clues for you to follow.
5 min read
6 Things Good and Bad You Should Consider Before Investing in Cryptocurrencies
Cryptocurrency

6 Things Good and Bad You Should Consider Before Investing in Cryptocurrencies

A small investment in Bitcoin a few years ago would be a small fortune now, which predicts absolutely nothing about what an investment now will be worth later.
4 min read
Lose These 12 Bad Habits If You're Serious About Becoming a Millionaire
Habits

Lose These 12 Bad Habits If You're Serious About Becoming a Millionaire

There are too many barriers on the path to success to tolerate the ones we create ourselves.
6 min read
Document Signing Companies Have Become an Online Business Necessity
Electronic Signatures

Document Signing Companies Have Become an Online Business Necessity

The increasingly paperless business world requires many electronic signatures, and somebody to assure you the signatures are genuine.
8 min read
15 Money-Saving Apps for People Tired of Being Nickle-and-Dimed
Money Savers

15 Money-Saving Apps for People Tired of Being Nickle-and-Dimed

A service fee here, a late fee there, unless we get some help it adds up faster than we can keep track.
10 min read
These Companies Are Battling Sexual Harassment By Teaching Employees to Recognize Unconscious Bias
Sexual Harassment

These Companies Are Battling Sexual Harassment By Teaching Employees to Recognize Unconscious Bias

People are quickly nicer to each other when they realize how mean they've been without knowing it.
4 min read
8 Actions You Can Take to Be Happier at Work Without Changing Jobs
Attitude

8 Actions You Can Take to Be Happier at Work Without Changing Jobs

Tidying up your perspective and habits goes a long way toward preventing the stresses that plague modern life.
5 min read
8 Travel Hacks You'll Want to Know Before Your Next Trip
Lifestyle

8 Travel Hacks You'll Want to Know Before Your Next Trip

Travel is always an adventure but you don't want it to be an ordeal.
6 min read
12 Small Adjustments That Make the Difference Between Success and Failure in Every Aspect of Your Life
Lifestyle

12 Small Adjustments That Make the Difference Between Success and Failure in Every Aspect of Your Life

It's a lot of little things, done steadily, that separate the the smart, hard working people who succeed from those who don't.
6 min read
8 Lucrative Careers You Can Start From Your Own Couch
Startups

8 Lucrative Careers You Can Start From Your Own Couch

The internet has given us the amazing opportunity to start highly fruitful businesses from the comfort of our own homes.
6 min read
6 Ways to Save Your Business Thousands Each Month
Bootstrapping

6 Ways to Save Your Business Thousands Each Month

Cutting costs is always quicker and easier than bringing in more revenue.
6 min read
How Often Should You Send Marketing Emails?
Email Marketing

How Often Should You Send Marketing Emails?

There's no magic number. Find your sweet spot.
5 min read
4 Side Gigs You Can Start Today
Side Businesses

4 Side Gigs You Can Start Today

When you really have things running right you will make money while you sleep.
6 min read
4 Tips for Managing Millennials From a Pair of Successful 23-Year Old Entrepreneurs
Young Entrepreneurs

4 Tips for Managing Millennials From a Pair of Successful 23-Year Old Entrepreneurs

Millennials seek a workplace where they can dress casual and focus sharply on what is required to succeed.
5 min read
