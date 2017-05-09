Dove Has Introduced Soap Bottles for Different Body Types, and Shocker! People Are Mocking It.

The company has unveiled a limited run of soap bottles that are meant to mirror various body shapes.

Oh, sweet Dove, we really think you should know better.

However well-intentioned this new installment of its "Real Beauty" campaign is, which introduces six limited-edition soap bottles that are meant to mirror different body shapes, the Dove team really should have anticipated the reaction it would cause.

That reaction, of course, is mockery and outrage.

its even funnier when you use actual model photos. @Dove pic.twitter.com/IWL4VR7W1D — Cursed ? ? (@ObscuredLeg) May 8, 2017

This is stupid. Not even sorry. This encourages categorizing people solely by their bodies & it's so unnecessary here. #dove https://t.co/fac2DG5EqR — Lianna Pisani (@liannapisani) May 8, 2017

@FastCompany @Dove These are only realistic body types for The Muses from Hercules... pic.twitter.com/xTEC1vMmB1 — Omri (@Omri_Rawrlan) May 8, 2017

Exactly. Where are the "four major shapes" for men's bodies? Come on, advertising industry. Stop it. https://t.co/MjKKES7AW9 — Heidi N Moore (@moorehn) May 8, 2017

thanks Dove but I already have a body wash that matches my natural curves :) pic.twitter.com/IIkKAn0LjQ — Tim Federle (@TimFederle) May 8, 2017

@FastCompany @Dove This is idiotic. It's soap. I don't care what shape the bottle is, as long as I can get the soap out of it. — K Winters (@BurnettBetony) May 8, 2017

Sophie Galvani, Dove's global brand vice president, told the BBC: "We use real women in all our campaigns because they represent the real beauty diversity in society. We wanted to take this a step further into the products themselves and have a bit of fun with them. The custom bottles of different shapes and sizes reflect the beauty in diversity through visual representation and are designed to spark a lively debate and discussion about what real beauty means."

Well, at least Dove realized half of that goal.