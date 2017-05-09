Marketing

Dove Has Introduced Soap Bottles for Different Body Types, and Shocker! People Are Mocking It.

The company has unveiled a limited run of soap bottles that are meant to mirror various body shapes.
Image credit: Dove
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

Oh, sweet Dove, we really think you should know better.

However well-intentioned this new installment of its "Real Beauty" campaign is, which introduces six limited-edition soap bottles that are meant to mirror different body shapes, the Dove team really should have anticipated the reaction it would cause.

That reaction, of course, is mockery and outrage.

Sophie Galvani, Dove's global brand vice president, told the BBC: "We use real women in all our campaigns because they represent the real beauty diversity in society. We wanted to take this a step further into the products themselves and have a bit of fun with them. The custom bottles of different shapes and sizes reflect the beauty in diversity through visual representation and are designed to spark a lively debate and discussion about what real beauty means."

Well, at least Dove realized half of that goal.

