For Mother's Day, Check Out These Statistics on Mom Entrepreneurs (Infographic)

Most moms who become entrepreneurs do so later in life -- after their children begin attending school, according to a survey from online graphic design marketplace 99designs.

Related: How This Mom Grew Multiple 6-Figure Businesses From Home

Fifty-seven percent of the surveyed mompreneurs are 40 years old or older. And most are married too -- 79 percent of female respondents have a spouse. Not only that, but whether it’s a spouse or a partner, most mompreneurs don’t start their own ventures without the financial support of their partner. In fact, a whopping 95 percent say they have a partner who brings in income.

These women are pretty busy too -- almost three-quarters juggle entrepreneurship while being the primary child care provider in the family. So how do they do it? To start, most cut back on their hobbies in order to follow their entrepreneurial dreams. Eighty-eight percent spend less than three to four hours a week on hobbies.

Related: 5 Tips For Juggling Motherhood and Running a Company

99designs surveyed more than 1,290 male and female business owners with children under the age of 18 in the U.S., Europe and Australia for the survey. You can find more insights in its infographic on “The Mom Entrepreneur” below.