Startups

Eventtus Co-Founder And CEO Mai Medhat On Why MENA Needs More Startup Success Stories

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When co-founder and CEO Mai Medhat launched Eventtus in 2012, it was with the pursuit to mobilize events. Today, Eventtus functions as an all-in-one web platform and mobile app for events planning, networking and ticketing. In Entrepreneur Middle East's #EntMETalks, Medhat discusses the app's new user experience enhancements, gaining customers in other markets such as the US and Europe, the essential factors you need in entrepreneurship, and what fuels her determination to succeed. 

 

 

