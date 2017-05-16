Twitter

Biz Stone Is Returning to Twitter Full Time

His job? Being Biz Stone.
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff

In a Medium post today, Biz Stone announced that he is returning to Twitter, the social media platfom he helped found. Since leaving Twitter, Stone has founded Jelly as well as Medium, a content platform that's become the first stop for many startup founders starting (or leaving) big initiatives. 

Stone's role will deal with shaping culture -- and providing his one-of-a-kind Biz Stone energy. As Stone wrote in the post, "Somebody mentioned I’m just filling the 'Biz shaped hole' I left. You might even say the job description includes being Biz Stone. [Evan Williams] said it best when I told him about this turn of events, 'Well, you’re among the best in the world at being Biz Stone.'"

The move comes a few months after Stone's latest endeavor, search engine Jelly, was sold to Pinterest. 

