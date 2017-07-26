3 Presentations You Can Automate to Spread the Word to More People

Find out how to run dozens of webinars a day to accelerate your sales.

There’s no limit to the types of events you can create. Do you want more leads? You can automate it. Do you want more sales? You can generate them daily. Do you want to deliver paid content on autopilot? Done. Bonuses? Great.

Let’s look closer at three different case studies: a strategy session close, a direct product sale, and one in the financial industry.

The strategy session close

In more complex sales, it helps to speak to someone personally. These types of sales usually involve higher-ticket items or a lot of delivery variables.

Case study: Strategy Session webinar

Organization: Clients on Demand™

Russell Ruffino is the entrepreneur behind Clients on Demand™. Ruffino is one of today’s most successful internet marketing gurus.

The challenge:

Rufino’s business success depends on generating leads, establishing trust, and qualifying the leads to guide those that are appropriate to the next step -- a Strategy Session on the phone. Ruffino experimented with all different types of lead-generation strategies to achieve those goals, including downloads, mind maps, minicourses, videos and even a book. They were doing well but not as well as he wanted.

Then he tested an automated webinar. The webinar became his most successful strategy up to that point. His business was growing, but it wasn’t doing what it should have been doing.

The automated webinar software he was testing wasn’t StealthSeminar. He noticed the other automated webinar systems he tried weren’t stable -- sometimes they worked, sometimes they didn’t.

In addition, he noticed none of the other automated webinar software converted for mobile traffic, which now makes up 51 percent of all traffic. StealthSeminar alone is the only one that runs webinars correctly on iPhone. All others show a video length and fast forward button. That isn’t good if you want to control how your attendees consume the content.

The solution:

Ruffino tried StealthSeminar and was amazed with the results. His business soared 1503.33 percent initially and since then, much more. Ruffino has found the best way to connect with potential clients, build trust and qualify them is via a StealthSeminar.

He has a fantastic webinar that his attendees love. During the webinar, the attendees, who have no previous knowledge of Ruffino, are introduced to him and his system. Ruffino provides terrific content, builds trust, makes the connection with each attendee, and then drives those who are qualified to make an appointment. A link appears for the attendees to click on to set an appointment for a Strategy Session.

In the Strategy Session, the prospect learns more about the program and is further qualified. If the match is appropriate, the offer is made for the individual to join Ruffino and Clients on Demand.

The direct-sale webinar

In simpler sales, speaking to someone isn’t required and often can cost you sales. These types of sales typically run from $47 to $2,500. The sweet spot for direct-sales webinars is $197 to $1,497.

Case study: Direct-Sale webinar

Organization: Forex Trading Hispano

Christian Helmut is the driving force behind Alfonso & Christian. They are business growth consultants running multiple businesses and multiple different webinar types. They help people scale and automate their processes. Let’s look at a direct-sale webinar.

The challenge:

Helmut wanted to automate the sales cycle process. In addition, his company wanted to provide value and position itself as the best inside the marketplace -- all without human intervention.

Helmut and his colleagues tried different ways to generate leads and establish their expert positioning. While successful, it didn’t satisfy the goals they’d set for themselves. They weren’t getting the number of leads they wanted at an acceptable cost to them. They also weren’t selling the number of products they knew they could.

The solution:

Helmut then created an automated webinar, and started to drive cold traffic from Facebook and YouTube video ads to the automated webinar. Helmut’s list started to grow rapidly, and the company’s positioning reached the top of the marketplace. The automated webinar started to generate sales on autopilot. In fact, it’s getting a 15x ROI. For every $1 the company spends, it gets back $15 -- all automated.

The financial industry webinar

The financial industry is also being heavily impacted by automated webinars. In the past, a lot of individuals would do seminars in a live setting, such as a restaurant or hotel. Now it’s getting harder and more expensive to get people to attend such events. The online webinar allows you to reach those individuals much more cheaply and make it much more convenient for them to attend from their home or office.

Case study: Financial Industry webinar

Organization: AnnuityCheck™

Steve Hutchinson is the founder of AnnuityCheck™. He has a lifetime of experience in the financial industry and wanted to maximize his success with AnnuityCheck, a SaaS fintech firm.

The challenge:

Hutchinson wanted to help financial advisers automate their financial calculations and maximize the retirement income they generated for their clients. He spent the first two years doing live webinars and would waste 10 to 20 hours every week getting prepped for one or two webinars. It was a drain on him mentally and physically. It took away from other professional and personal activities.

The solution:

Hutchinson finally turned to automation via Stealth Seminar for his webinars. He found a “whole new marketing gear” in online optimization and finally turned to the same type of automation his clients depend on to streamline the process. “Now I can update a simple file a few times a month as needed and get my life back,” says Hutchinson.

AnnuityCheck did its first two automated webinars on a Friday through Sunday and Monday. The statistics show they had 538 registrations, 272 attendees, and 46 signed up with credit card -- 17 percent.

As you can see, there are a lot of benefits to creating your own automated webinars. They’re a powerful tool that can be used for many different applications, such as list building, generating leads, or converting sales. Getting your webinar up and running is easy to do. I wish you much success!