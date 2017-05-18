How To Increase You Sales By 100 Times Right Now

'Provide a service, product and solution so great that you dominate and nobody can match you.'

Whether you are a multi-billion dollar company with years of experience or a new entrepreneur just starting out — you can’t survive for long with sales. The strategies I’m sharing with you have worked so well for me and countless others who have rapidly increased their sales.

Would you too like to try them and increase you sales by 100 times? If I heard a Yes (which I am quite sure I did) read on!

1. Ask Crazy Questions

Ask yourself a crazy question. Ask yourself questions like, “How can I increase my sales by 100 times in the next 30 days?” How does it feel? Does it challenge you mentally? Start thinking and whatever answers your get, write them on a piece of paper and spend time with it.

Questions are more important than answers because they get you to think. Mankind progressed and made breakthroughs because someone dared to ask crazy questions. Right from “How can man fly?” to “How can man go to moon?”

2. Act Boldly On The Answers You Get

Once you have challenged yourself mentally, you will start getting answers. One of my clients, a fast growing events company got this as an answer: “Contact the top 50 richest people in the country to offer my services as an events company.”

I told him to act on it without fear and by being super bold. He started sending emails, making calls, landing up at their offices and through them he was able to increase his business several times within a short duration of 30 days. Since he was bold and had no fear he went out of his way to keep meeting the 50 richest people in the country and pitch his services. He pushed his own mental limits to achieve his goal.

3. Show Your Domination Advantage (DA)™

I don’t like to compete — I always like to dominate. A competitive advantage is short-term and it is like being a rat race — even if you win, you are still a rat. On the other hand a Domination Advantage (DA)™ is a situation of mastery. Provide a service, product and solution so great that you dominate and nobody can match you.

Let your clients feel your hunger and aggressiveness. Let them know you are a lion and will go out of your way to provide a service and product so great nobody can match it.

4. Be Generous

The more your share and the more you give, the more you get. This is a principle that works for anyone who wants to move ahead. For example you can start sharing higher commissions and fees with all those who are helping you. Link it up to success.

One of the strategies we shared with a small scale manufacturers was to offer generous commissions to everyone who sold their product or even introduced them to a buyer. As soon as they did this, they were able to user the knowledge and network of hundreds of people without paying any fixed salaries. This simple strategy increased their sale by over 150% in 2 months.

Money and wealth are like a river, the more it flows, the more it grows. Henry Ford was known to offer higher salaries than anyone else, so that he could attract the best minds to work for him.

5. Have Fun

The best way to increase your sales is have fun and become a fun person yourself. If you are fun and can make people laugh, while laughing yourself you will immediately build a rapport and connect with more people. The world’s best business people are those who know the power of laughter and making people happy.

People love being in the company and doing business with those who can change their mental state. Think of it yourself – do you like doing business with someone who makes your happy or sad?

Starbucks, Apple, The Happionaire™ Way, Virgin, Nike are brands that have grown because of their ability to make people happy and because they are perceived as fun! Laughter also helps you face challenges much better and stress disappears.

Are you going to act on the above strategies? I look forward to hearing the results your experience once you act on the above!