Lifestyle

The Entrepreneur Flying High!

An adventure enthusiast and water sport lover, Divyank Turakhia is passionate about flying planes and loves scuba diving.
The Entrepreneur Flying High!
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Divyank Turakhia, who founded Directi with his brother Bhavin in 1998, recently shot to fame after selling his six-year-old advertising technology firm Media.net to a consortium of Chinese investors last year for a whopping $900 million.

Tech world’s new-found billionaire, Divyank is proud owner of plush houses across Mumbai, Dubai, and Los Angeles and also of Ferrari and Phantom supercars. An adventure enthusiast and water sport lover, Divyank is passionate about flying planes and loves scuba diving. Entrepreneur caught up with Divyank on his recent trip to India to know more about his other passions besides tech.

Favorite Scuba Dive Destination:

I have scuba dived in 20 different locations but Sipadan Island in Malaysia is my favourite.

Favorite Trip:

Cape Town. It was more than 10 years ago, I had gone there with my brother and his friends and it has many really cool and fun spots.

Crazy Adventures:

I like flying planes. I fly single engine and multi-engine planes. I fly helicopters and do aerobatic flying. Next year if I get time, I will start flying jets.

Best Part about Travelling:

I like learning a lot. So when you travel the world, you get to meet incredible people, entrepreneurs from everywhere and you learn about their challenges.

Indian Entrepreneur Friends:

Vijay Shekhar Sharma from Paytm, and Anupam Mittal from Shaadi.com. At some point, I used to host Shaadi.com, he was a client and then we became friends.

Favorite Book:

Foundation series by Isaac Asimov

My style of reading:

I end up buying all the popular books then flip through all of them. This way you get 10 different perspectives in a short span of time.

(This article was first published in the May issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

