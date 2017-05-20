The Executive Selection: Digel

May 20, 2017 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The summer months are ahead, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to slack off. Digel’s SS2017 line presents a look that suggests that you mean business. Bright tones and minimalistic suits are dominant in this collection, paired with smart cuffs and clean edges.

And though we’re sure you want to make an impression in the boardroom, the German brand also encourages its clientele to mix and match, meaning r epurposing your jacket and trouser combinations to create everyday casual ensembles.

