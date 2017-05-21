My Queue

Google

Google Assistant Comes To The iPhone

Google Assistant Comes To The iPhone
Image credit: turtix / Shutterstock.com
Guest Writer
www.tbreak.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Google Assistant, the company's answer to Apple's Siri, has just made its way into Apple's iPhone iOS, thus bringing a direct rival to Siri.

The search giant made the announcement recently during Google IO 2017, which raised a few eyebrows in the process as Apple would have had to approve the app for its platform. According to Google,  Assistant will have most of its features available on iPhone, from playing games and inquiring about facts to turning on and off your smart lights.

However, it is still unclear if the  Assistant on iOS will have the full suite of options that you get on Android, but we will find out more soon. To get the Assistant on your iPhone, you need to be running iOS 9.1 or above. In terms of a release date, the feature will start rolling out today.

This article was originally published on tbreak and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

