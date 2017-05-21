Google Assistant Comes To The iPhone

May 21, 2017 2 min read

Google Assistant, the company's answer to Apple's Siri, has just made its way into Apple's iPhone iOS, thus bringing a direct rival to Siri.

Starting today, we're bringing the #GoogleAssistant to iPhones. Whether at home or on the go, your Assistant is here to help. #io17 pic.twitter.com/a6T20HwnU9 — Google (@Google) May 17, 2017

The search giant made the announcement recently during Google IO 2017, which raised a few eyebrows in the process as Apple would have had to approve the app for its platform. According to Google, Assistant will have most of its features available on iPhone, from playing games and inquiring about facts to turning on and off your smart lights.

However, it is still unclear if the Assistant on iOS will have the full suite of options that you get on Android, but we will find out more soon. To get the Assistant on your iPhone, you need to be running iOS 9.1 or above. In terms of a release date, the feature will start rolling out today.

