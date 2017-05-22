My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Startup Financing

UAE-Based Interior Design Startup Interact Group Raises US$3 Million Funding

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Features Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shane Curran, CEO, Interact Group.Image credit: Interact Group.

Dubai-based interior design and fit-out company Interact Group has raised US$3 million in funding from an undisclosed UK-based construction group. Specializing in interiors for the hospitality and Food & Beverage (F&B) sectors, Interact Group says it has managed to attract large players and bag high profile contracts including a project for full fit-out of the Park Regis in Jumeriah, just a year and half into its launch. Commenting on the fundraising, Shane Curran, CEO, Interact Group says that this was the first time the group sought external funding, and adds that “it was actually the investor that approached Interact Group” looking at the design company’s past projects. As momentum picks up in the UAE’s hospitality sector, Interact Group plans to utilize the finances in consolidating its Dubai business, and expanding its services to other regions. More specifically, the funds have been earmarked for purchase of a 25,000 sq ft. joinery (woodwork interiors) facility- which Curran expects would help them deliver end-to-end services to clients with reduced reliance on subcontractors.

“Dubai, on average, has four new F&B outlets opening each day so there are endless opportunities for companies like Interact Group to flourish in the sector,” says Curran. Admitting that the UAE market is currently not “as robust as we would all hope for” he predicts a “sharp upturn” in early 2018, and hopes that Interact Group will be poised to stake a claim for projects then. The company is also hopeful of benefitting from the fact that the investor in the current round is a major construction player, allowing them to leverage on their experience. “It will also see our interior design department work closely with them on their upcoming hotel projects,” adds Curran. Offering pointers for aspiring entrepreneurs to follow, based on his own experience in fundraising, Curran says, “You have to believe your company or product is about to change its industry, you need to be honest on every detail of where your company currently sits financially, and most [important] of all, you have to make a personal connection with your investor because if you don't fit, then doing business together will always be a strain.”

Related: Five Business Truths From The World Of Hospitality That Apply To Every Industry

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Startup Financing

UAE-Based Fintech Startup Monami Tech Raises US$1 Million In Series A Round

Startup Financing

UAE-Based Online Services Marketplace ServiceMarket Raises US$4 Million In Fourth Funding Round

Startup Financing

UAE's Fares Foundation Acquires Stake In Sharjah-Based Logistics Startup Tawseel