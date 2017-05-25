Calling All Expectant Entrepreneur Moms: Here's a New Way to Pay for Your Maternity Leave

Times have changed since the era of majority-female homemakers and male breadwinners: Women today make up 60 percent of the workforce in the United States and are working their way up to top executive positions. That's progress, but there's less positive news when it comes to maternity and family leave: In fact, U.S. policy has yet to catch up to the rest of the world in these areas.

Under current federal law, new mothers may legally take up to 12 weeks off with job protection, but only 13 percent of new mothers receive any compensation during their leave. A 2015 UN report described the United States as one of only four countries in the world that do not offer paid maternity leave. And, within this country itself, only three states -- California, New Jersey and Rhode Island -- offer it.

Even in those states, new mothers are eligible only for partial income replacement through their state's disability/family leave program, supported by payroll taxes. (California fathers are also eligible for paid family leave.) If a business employs staff in these states, its corporate benefits can be designed to supplement the gap in income. Employees of these businesses who live in other states? They're out of luck.

This is where funding creativity comes in. Moms-to-be and their husbands/partners have turned to crowdfunding to help bridge the income gap during their maternity leave. Sites like Plumfund, Babylist and GoFundMe are seeing an uptick in campaigns, where friends and family can contribute financially for this special time.

While the traditional baby shower category makes up around 10 percent of these crowdfunding sites, about 5 percent of users on our site, Plumfund, are mentioning maternity leave as part of their cash gift requests. Families, on average, have asked for $3,000 to supplement the 12 weeks taken off work, and ultimately they've received gifts totally between $500 and $1,000.

The benefits of paid leave