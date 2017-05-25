My Queue

digital india

Now Students Can Pursue Education Abroad Easily

Government of India launches eSanad for online attestation of education certificates
Now Students Can Pursue Education Abroad Easily
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia-Pacific
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In an attempt to promote digitization, the government of India is coming up with various initiatives, which will help and encourage people to embrace technology in their daily lives.

The impact of digitization can be noticed in each and every sector from health, tourism to education and commerce because it has effected a remarkable change.

This year, the Narendra Modi Government launched various e-portals to assist citizens under its ‘Digital India Programme’ initiative.

The government’s campaign to promote cashless transactions generated a positive response among Indians, encouraging them to participate in the country’s digital transformation drive.

IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the digital economy would touch $1 trillion in the next five years against $280 billion currently. He added that digital services and offerings would get a major push in the next few years with the major focus on start-ups, new-age IT solutions, financial technologies and cyber security.

In line with the Digital India initiative, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar jointly inaugurated the integration of eSanad with Parinam Manjusha on Wednesday.

e-Sanad is an online procedure for document attestation for those who go abroad to study, aimed at promoting contactless, cashless and paperless document attestation.

Attestation of documents is mandatory to get admission into any college. The new initiative will lessen the burden on students planning to go abroad for higher education.

Earlier, it was mandatory for students to visit government office in states to get their documents attested. 

The integration of e-Sanad with Parinam Manjusha will save applicants the hassles of travelling to get their documents attested by concerned authorities in states. It will also allow them to file applications online, stated an MEA statement.

Parinam Manjusha is CBSE’s digital repository of academic records, which employers and educational institutions can use to verify academic records of CBSE students online.

eSanad has been designed and developed by National Informatics Center (NIC) and will be implemented in phases. NIC has been very an important player in directing e- Governance applications in government ministries and facilitating improvement in government services with wider transparency.

The first phase of eSanad has been initiated in five passport offices and presently it is in the process of being implemented in the Attestation Cell of the Ministry.
eSanad is being integrated with the General Administration (NRI) Department of the Government of Telangana as a pilot project. It has also been integrated with Non- Tax Receipt Portal (NTRP) successfully for cashless payment.

