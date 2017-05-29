My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Startup Funding

Indian Start-ups Get a New Definition Under 'Start-up & Stand-up India' Initiative

Even a seven-year-old biz entity can avail the benefits of Start-up India's Action Plan
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Indian Start-ups Get a New Definition Under 'Start-up & Stand-up India' Initiative
Image credit: Pixabay
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Narendra Modi Government has recently modified the definition of ‘start-up’, under its ‘Start-up and Stand-up India’ initiative to accommodate businesses that are seven years old, thus making them eligible for government-sponsored funding, tax and other benefits. Earlier, start-ups active for maximum five years were selected for the scheme.

With the unified tax structure, Goods and Services Tax (GST), rolling out from July 1, 2017, the government has relaxed norms to provide tax benefits to start-ups, in a calculated move to create employment opportunities and deflect widespread criticism of failing to create 1 crore jobs.

Listed below are some of the important tweaks made by the central government that you need to know:

Age-limit Extended to Seven Years

If a private limited company (as defined in the Companies Act, 2013) or a partnership firm (registered under Section 59 of the Partnership Act, 1932) or a limited liability partnership (under the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008) is seven years old, it is qualified to be called a start-up in India under the modified guidelines of ‘Start-up and Stand-up India’.

Till date, companies operational for five years from the date of incorporation were eligible for concessions under the government scheme announced last year. However, in case of start-ups in the biotechnology sector, the period shall be extended to 10 years, the ministry of commerce and ministry announced recently.  

Qualified Limit of Turnover

As per the new definition, a business entity shall be considered as a start-up if its turnover is less than INR 25 crore (the criteria remains unchanged) and has not completed seven years from the date of its incorporation/registration.

Employment Generation or Wealth Creation Should be on the Agenda

An entity shall be considered a start-up if it is working towards innovation, development or improvement of products or processes or services, or if it has a scalable business model with a high potential of employment generation or wealth creation.

Again, an entity will cease to be a start-up on completion of seven years from the date of its incorporation/ registration or if its turnover for any previous year exceeds INR 25 crore.

How to Obtain Tax Benefits

To obtain tax benefits, a start-up should acquire a certificate of an eligible business from an inter- ministerial board of certification, constituted by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP).

The ministry has also mentioned in its announcement that if the recognition is obtained or acquired without uploading relevant documents or on the basis of false information, the industry body reserves the right to revoke the recognition certificate and certificate of an eligible business for tax benefits immediately without any prior notice or reason. The process for acquiring approval will be made through an online application made via the mobile app/portal set up by the DIPP.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Startup Funding

How to Win in the Biggest Tech Investor Boom Ever

Startup Funding

How can Incubators, Accelerators and Co-working Spaces in India Help Innovation?

Startup Funding

Indian Start-ups Get a New Definition Under 'Start-up & Stand-up India' Initiative