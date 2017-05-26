My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Commencement addresses

'Silicon Valley' Actor Kumail Nanjiani on Failure, Purpose and Personal Growth

The actor-comedian in a commencement speech encouraged students to explore new ideas, be open to failure and meet different people.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read

Twenty years ago, Kumail Nanjiani moved from his home country of Pakistan to attend college in the U.S. The comedian and star of HBO show Silicon Valley on Monday returned to his alma mater, Grinnell College, to deliver this year’s commencement address.

Related: Mark Zuckerberg Encourages Harvard Grads to Create a Sense of Purpose

Impressed by the diversity of students at the school -- “white, black, queer, gender fluid, every religion, no religion” -- Nanjiani used his speech and his experience to encourage the graduates to meet people unlike them and to explore unfamiliar ideas.

From sharing his experience in a new country to falling in love to reaching success, Nanjiani had some powerful words for the graduating class -- and everyone else.

Here’s what you can learn from him:

1. Don’t be afraid to fail.

“Nobody is paying attention to your failure. The world is full of people failing. People are failing all around you. Failure is boring. Your failure will not be so spectacular that people will write articles about your failure or even remember your failure.

2. Live with purpose.

“You can go slow. Allow your dreams and goals to change, but live an intentional life.”

Related: The Most Inspiring Quotes from 2017 Commencement Speeches

3. Meet different people.

“Populate your life with people different from you. Once you leave school you get to choose the kinds of people you’re going to be around rather than forced to be around them.”

4. Be able to grow.

“Being a fish out of water is tough, but that’s how you evolve.”

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Commencement addresses

Watch Will Ferrell Joke, Sing and Inspire During His 2017 Commencement Speech

Commencement addresses

Sheryl Sandberg Reflects on Her Husband's Death and How She Bounced Back

Commencement addresses

Steven Spielberg Commencement Speech, Harvard University, May 2016 (Transcript)