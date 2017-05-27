Five Ways to Create Epic Content (Even If You Have Zero Copywriting Experience)

May 27, 2017 6 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

So you want to start writing mind-blowing, viral-worthy content but you are not a great writer… in fact, you have no copywriting experience, and according to your 6th grade English teacher, your writing kind of sucks?

Then let me let you in on a little secret.

It doesn’t matter.

With the power of the Internet, anyone with a keyboard and an imagination can instantly publish whatever they want for the entire world to read and critique.

While you may believe that competing with the millions of other bloggers furiously typing on their Macbooks from local cafes is an impossible task for a grammar flunkie, the truth of the matter is, this actually makes things easier!

The vast number of articles that are published on a daily basis offer little to no value, making it easy for you and your brand to stand out from the crowd.

Related: Standing Out: Ensuring A Stellar Customer Experience Is Key For Brands

So how do you make your voice heard through the masses and write epic content that people cannot wait to read?

Let me show you.

1. Focus on function not form

When most people search for a blog online, they are interested in one thing: Information.

They aren’t going to go to your blog to find some epic author who knows how to masterfully weave together all of the nuances of the English language to create a riveting story. That’s why they read Game of Thrones, not blogs.

They are going to your blog to find information that you have and that they need.

So on your quest to write epic content, the first lesson is that you must focus on function, not form.

Make sure that your content provides value, dive deep in your articles, write something so informative that you could charge money for it.

Then, you can forget about all of the grammar snobs ignoring your expertise because you didn’t insert an Oxford comma.

2. Share a lot of information

So once you have made the mental shift from focusing on the flow of your writing to focusing on the information that your writing provides, it is time to up the ante even more.

If you want your content to go viral and get shared by industry leaders and influencers, then you need to forget about 500-word articles forever.

You should look at each article you write as more of an “ultimate guide” than a quick and easy “how to.”

Your goal should be a minimum of 1,000 words per “epic” article, with the ideal range being 3,000 words or more.

By diving in deep and providing more information than any of your other competitors, your content will set you apart in a way that neatly structured sentences never could.

3. Do your research

If you want to stand out from the crowd, then you have to do your research. Just writing 1,000 words of quality information is not enough.

People have become skeptics due to the copious amounts of b.s. on the Internet and now more than ever, the catchphrase of your audience will be “Show me the research.”

Include scientific studies, case studies, informational pictures, screenshots, or YouTube videos. Cite your sources, and show your readers that what you are saying is supported by fact and not just wild conjecture.

Related: Five Data-Driven Improvements To Your Content Marketing Strategy

4. Write about what you know and love

People can see through frauds a mile away.

Even when you can hide behind the protection of the Internet, you cannot hide from the truth. If you are writing well-researched, long form content about something you are not passionate about, people will know.

If you are going to write about anything, write about something you know and something you love.

Before you go liquidating your business because it is not your passion, you have to realize that you can still include your passions in your writing without being passionate about the topic itself.

Say that you are incredibly passionate about sports, the next time you write an article, write it about the similarities between learning to swim and learning online marketing.

Find a way to incorporate your passion into your writing and people will keep coming back for more.

5. Be different

The last, and most important piece of advice that I can give you is to be different, set yourself apart, and go the opposite way of the crowd.

If you can make your content unique and interesting, and make it something that hasn’t been seen before, you readers will eat it up, hook line and sinker, regardless of your writing abilities.

A great example of this is an article written by Craig Clemens titled “How to 10X Your Income in 4 Years.”

Can you guess what his first piece of advice was? Wake up earlier? Work harder? Stop playing video games?

Nope.

It was to cut out pornography.

I have never read another article on making money that grabbed my attention so quickly. That is what epic content looks like. It is different, it is powerful, and it sticks with the reader.

If you can find a way to make your voice unique in a world full of cookie-cutter copycats, your content will be viral in no time.

Conclusion

Trust me, writing great content does not require you to be a great writer. It simply requires you to think differently and offer more value than your competition.

Look at me for instance, I’m a non-native English speaker and I bet my grammar isn’t perfect. Seeing this as a limitation used to stop me from targeting a global audience earlier in my blogging career and once I’ve overcome that mental block and I pivoted into the global market, my income increased by 20X in two years.

You can do it too.

So take these tips and use them the next time you write a blog post, then sit back and reap the rewards.

Related: 15 Indispensable Content Marketing Tools To Launch Your First Campaign