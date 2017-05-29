Down The Road

My Queue

Bhavish Aggarwal started Ola (formerly Olacabs) in December 2010, along with Ankit Bhati, also an IIT- Bombay alumni, with a mission to build mobility for a billion Indians
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
An alumnus of IIT – Bombay, Bhavish Aggarwal, along with few others, forms the face of India’s emerging start-up ecosystem. Aggarwal is the CEO and CoFounder of Ola and prior to that he worked with Microsoft Research for two years, where he filed for two patents and published three papers in international journals. He started Ola (formerly Olacabs) in December 2010, along with Ankit Bhati, also an IIT- Bombay alumni, with a mission to build mobility for a billion Indians.

And from there on, the duo has led Ola to become one of India’s most valuable and respected startups in a short span of time. With over 75 per cent market share in India, Ola continues to be the most preferred transportation platform with a wide range of mobility options ranging from auto-rickshaws to business class vehicles and most recently, shuttles! Aggarwal said, ““We will continue to lead the market share. We have a clear path to profitability as we have managed to improve our market share. We should be profitable soon.”

(This article was first published in the May issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

