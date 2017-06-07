Discover Untapped Talent and Find Fresh Branding Ideas

Discover fresh branding ideas and employee talent with Lovell Corporation CEO Kelly Lovell and founder and CEO of BrandTwist, Julie Cottineau.

June 7, 2017 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ditch your stale branding, it's time to shake things up. This episode is dedicated to helping you discover fresh ideas and talent! Lovell Corporation CEO Kelly Lovell teaches you how to connect with millennials and Generation Z through socially-conscious business opportunities. Then, Julie Cottineau, founder and CEO of BrandTwist, helps you define your next game-changing marketing campaign by adding a distinctive, personal spin.

Discover more about segments and guests below . . .

[00:00:00] Kelly Lovell: Born to Be an Entrepreneur

Young, old, or somewhere in between -- you can be an entrepreneur at any age. For youth mobilizer and CEO of the Lovell Corporation, Kelly Lovell, the entrepreneurial spirit took hold at an early age, 4 years old to be exact. We take a moment to learn more about the burgeoning new leader who is aiming to bridge the gap between businesses and millennials and Generation Z talent. Tune in to find out more about Lovell's time as Her Majesty the Queen's Young Leader for 2016.

[00:05:50] Make an Impact to Create Real Change

Starting your own business can be a daunting task. Lovell says the first step is to make an impact by solving problems within your community. Profit should sustain that solution, not be the emphasis. Applying this to her personal endeavors, Lovell began forming partnerships in the private sector to unlock job opportunities for young adults, and has also penned an inspirational guidebook, The Power of YOUth, featuring 200 stories of fledgling entrepreneurs changing the world across 59 countries.

[00:11:30] Recruiting Guide for Millennials and Gen Z

A defining characteristic of millennials and Gen Z is the desire to create their own path and tackle global issues. That entrepreneurial spirit is a big asset to companies looking to invigorate their workforce with innovative ideas. Are you ready to start recruiting a younger talent pool and start turning these natural born entrepreneurs into intrepreneurs? Lovell shares two business pillars to attract fresh employees.

[00:18:21] Finding a Fresh Perspective with Julie Cottineau

Is your business stuck in a sea of outdated marketing campaigns and yester-tech? A huge challenge facing business owners is that they need to differentiate their brand from the crowd. Julie Cottineau, founder and CEO of BrandTwist and author of Twist: Fresh Perspectives Build Breakthrough Brands, has devoted her career to helping entrepreneurs find their unique twist. Cottineau offers her No. 1 tip to find fresh marketing inspiration before delving into a pivotal moment in her career, working with Richard Branson as head of brand for Virgin Management.

[00:27:57] Embrace Your Story and Get Emotional to Succeed

Women tend to be an untapped resource in corporate America, especially when it comes to branding. Cottineau says females are uniquely suited as marketing innovators because of an intrinsic ability to recognize appealing aesthetics and tell a good story. Learn how you can better embrace your personal brand.

[00:33:21] BrandTwist Safari and Free Strategy Session

Get out there and get inspired on a BrandTwist Safari! Cottineau is taking entrepreneurs on a journey through curated destinations in New York to help build new business ideas. Intrigued? Tune in to learn more about this opportunity and find out how you can receive a free strategy session from Brand School Online.

Entrepreneur Radio, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business through practical advice and thought-provoking interviews. Tune in live on Saturdays 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST and Sundays 10 a.m. EST/7 a.m. PST and listen to weekly episodes on demand on Entrepreneur.com.