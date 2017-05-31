My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Tech 25

This Entrepreneur-turned-investor Feels There Is Shortage of Funds For Start-ups

While selecting the start-ups, Khan believes that the entrepreneur and his business model is equally important
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Entrepreneur-turned-investor Feels There Is Shortage of Funds For Start-ups
Image credit: Facebook: Rehan Yar Khan
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

After dabbling as an entrepreneur with Flora2000 and being an angel investor to some start-ups, Rehan Yar Khan started an early stage fund, Orios Venture Partners focusing on software and technology enabled startups. Initially, Orios raised INR 300 crore as ‘Fund I’ and he raised INR 500 crore for Fund II. An investor from the last 10 years, Khan feels that there is a shortage of funds even in today’s environment. “My observation is that the amount of funding has gone up significantly if you compare it with 10 years ago, I would say it’s hundred times larger. The quantum of money which is now available in India would continue rising,” states Khan.

While selecting the start-ups, Khan believes that the entrepreneur and his business model is equally important. After doing 20 odd investments in companies like Ola, Druva, Yumist and Pretty Secrets, Khan believes that the early stage investment formula has worked well. As large amount seed funding is the speciality, the ticket size in early stage is between INR 6 crore to INR 12 crore. Talking about his vision for the fund, he says, “In last 20-25 years, a large institution has been created on the debt side. Now you will get to see large institutions created on equity side.”

(This article was first published in the May issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Tech 25

This Start-up is Aiming For A 'Moonshot'

Tech 25

This Entrepreneur-turned-investor Feels There Is Shortage of Funds For Start-ups

Tech 25

The Smart Techie