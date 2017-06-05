My Queue

Success Stories

Decoding the Myths of Success

What if the 'truths' you have heard about success weren't actually true?
Decoding the Myths of Success
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

What if the "truths" you have heard about success weren't actually true? What if they were complex and not simple?

What if there was a paradox around success -- it looked one way for one person and another way for another? Then how would you know what to do to become successful?

These are the questions popular blogger Eric Barker has been asking for years -- and hundreds of thousands of people have been following his answers.

Eric researches in depth the greatest minds’ answers to the age old questions surrounding what it takes to be successful, and then he publishes his findings for anyone to read.

So when I had the chance to interview him about whether or not the commonly held beliefs around success were true, I couldn’t wait to find out what he said.

His answers weren’t simple, but they were clear.

As Eric told me, a lot of success truly depends on how we interpret our opportunities and what we do with them. It really is up to us if we create success from our experiences -- and everyone has a similar shot at it.

Get ready to open your mind to a whole new way of thinking about success in Episode 482.

Subscribe on iTunesStitcher RadioGoogle Play or TuneIn.

