This Brand Is Changing How We Shop for Bed Sheets

Parachute's founder and CEO sounds off on why thread count is a bust--and why she's betting on quality instead.

June 9, 2017 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur has an affiliate partnership with Parachute so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

You spend 1/3 of your life in bed, so the quality of your sheets is extremely important. So says Ariel Kaye, founder and CEO of Parachute. “They’re one of the home textiles you engage with most intimately,” she explains.

Parachute’s bedding is made in a family-owned factory, located in the Guimarães region of northern Portugal. “Run by the founder’s great-grandchildren, the mill has adopted modern technologies while preserving their culture’s time-honored techniques,” Kaye says.

As a result, Parachute delivers a premium quality product that upholds the high standards and heritage of the region—but at a fraction of the cost because of its direct-to-consumer business model.

Parachute’s commitment to superior quality extends beyond their manufacturing to the materials they use. Their percale and sateen bedding is made of 100 percent long-staple Egyptian cotton, prized for its strength and softness, and their light and airy linen line is spun from European flax.

“Ignore thread count,” Kaye declares. “It’s the quality—not the quantity—of the threads that matters most.”

Image credit: Parachute

Another way the brand is upping the bedding game? Their Oeko-Tex certification, meaning no harmful chemicals or synthetics are used. “This certification status is even more important than organic because organic doesn’t mean what you might think,” Kaye explains. “Fibers grown organically—but processed with toxic chemicals—may still carry the organic label. ‘Wrinkle free’ or ‘permanent press’ labels should be avoided because manufacturers treat these fabrics with formaldehyde resin, a toxic chemical.”

Do you want to be cuddling with formaldehyde at night? Didn't think so.

Parachute’s fast-growing business and large social following has proven consumers’ interest in a brand that takes quality seriously. The company has expanded their bedding assortment and introduced lines for other areas of the home, including bath and tabletop.

“We listen to our customers and iterate based on their needs and feedback,” Kaye shares. “Our mission is to provide a little more comfort in this crazy world—starting with a better night’s sleep, and we will continue to make exceptional products that deliver the highest quality to you and your family.”

Image credit: Parachute

Discover the Parachute difference at parachutehome.com. Get free shipping and returns, plus a 60-night trial on all bedding.

Disclosure: This is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio. Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.