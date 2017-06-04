Surprising Truths About the Left and Right Halves of Your Brain (Infographic)

They each serve different functions.

June 4, 2017 1 min read

Scientists and experts have long studied the human brain, discovering the cognitive differences between the right and left hemispheres. Each side serves different purposes and has varying capabilities and functions.

And while we use each side equally, sometimes one side seems stronger than the other. However, this "brain dominance" theory has been proved untrue. People can't be "left brained" or "right brained" -- each hemisphere is of equal importance. The right brain is responsible for imagination, visualization and creativity and for artistic expressions such as singing, painting, dancing and more. The left side of the brain is responsible for language, writing, reading and calculations -- it helps us analyze and reason.

If you feel one side of your brain seems stronger than the other, that's just been developed through practice. There are things you can do to train each hemisphere. By doing puzzles, writing, practicing math, coding and programming, you can train the left side of your brain. To give the right side an extra boost, try dancing, singing, painting, meditating or working out.

To learn more about the left and right sides of the brain, check out Custom Writing's infographic below.