Nutella's New Jars Are Designed by an Algorithm

The company used technology to create unique designs for 7 million of its jars.

June 5, 2017 1 min read

Ferrero’s famous hazelnut spread Nutella recently got a quick makeover to its original packaging. And who’s the brains behind the redesign? An algorithm.

Ferrero partnered with advertising firm Ogilvy & Mather Italia to employ an algorithm to create unique designs for 7 million jars that sold throughout Italy. The software, which pulled from a database of different colors and patterns, came up with some funky, out-there designs that the company says are like “a piece of art.”

"We think Nutella can be as special and expressive as every single one of its customers," Ogilvy & Mather said.

From polka dots to stripes to everything in between, the new designs were part of the project “Nutella Unica” and they sure are … unique.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to get your hands on one of these limited-edition jars -- they sold out in one month.