Nutella's New Jars Are Designed by an Algorithm
Ferrero’s famous hazelnut spread Nutella recently got a quick makeover to its original packaging. And who’s the brains behind the redesign? An algorithm.
Ferrero partnered with advertising firm Ogilvy & Mather Italia to employ an algorithm to create unique designs for 7 million jars that sold throughout Italy. The software, which pulled from a database of different colors and patterns, came up with some funky, out-there designs that the company says are like “a piece of art.”
"We think Nutella can be as special and expressive as every single one of its customers," Ogilvy & Mather said.
From polka dots to stripes to everything in between, the new designs were part of the project “Nutella Unica” and they sure are … unique.
Unfortunately, you won’t be able to get your hands on one of these limited-edition jars -- they sold out in one month.