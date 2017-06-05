My Queue

Marketing

Nutella's New Jars Are Designed by an Algorithm

The company used technology to create unique designs for 7 million of its jars.
Nutella's New Jars Are Designed by an Algorithm
Image credit: Youtube
Ferrero’s famous hazelnut spread Nutella recently got a quick makeover to its original packaging. And who’s the brains behind the redesign? An algorithm.

Related: How Changing Its Packaging Helped This Company Find Sweet Success

Ferrero partnered with advertising firm Ogilvy & Mather Italia to employ an algorithm to create unique designs for 7 million jars that sold throughout Italy. The software, which pulled from a database of different colors and patterns, came up with some funky, out-there designs that the company says are like “a piece of art.”

"We think Nutella can be as special and expressive as every single one of its customers," Ogilvy & Mather said.

From polka dots to stripes to everything in between, the new designs were part of the project “Nutella Unica” and they sure are … unique.

Related: These 5 Clever Packaging Ideas Will Inspire You

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to get your hands on one of these limited-edition jars -- they sold out in one month.

