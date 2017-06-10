My Queue

Dubai Hosts The Debut Edition Of The Middle East Direct Selling Forum

Image credit: Middle East Direct Selling Forum
Hassan Al Hashemi, VP, International Relations, Dubai Chamber of Commerce speaking at the event
Entrepreneur Staff
With an objective to promote and protect MENA’s direct selling industry, the Direct Selling Association of UAE (DSA UAE) with the support of World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA), Department of Economic Development in Dubai (DED), Dubai Chamber, and Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) conducted the first edition of the Middle East Direct Selling Forum on March 28, 2017 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Dubai.

Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce, speaking at the event
Source: Middle East Direct Selling Forum

Bringing together around 200 delegates from the UAE and larger MENA region, comprising of public and private sector officials, direct selling industry executives and others, the speakers discussed the landscape of the direct selling in MENA, challenges, and best practices. Ali Ibrahim, Deputy Director General, DED, Issam Kazim, CEO, DTCM, Hassan Al Hashemi, VP, International Relations, Dubai Chamber, and others were a few speakers headlining the event.

A panel discussion at the Middle East Direct Selling Forum
Source: Middle East Direct Selling Forum

The event’s speakers noted that the regional direct selling industry is showing positive signs of growth and is having a “positive socio-economic impact” on the region’s commerce, tourism, and entrepreneurship. DSA UAE’s member companies including DXN, Edmark, Forever Living, Juice Plus, and others were a few of the partners for the event.

