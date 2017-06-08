5 Tips for Managing Your Health and Wellness as An Entrepreneur

A University of California research study found that 49% of entrepreneurs surveyed were dealing with at least one mental illness such as ADD, ADHD, bipolar disorder, addiction, depression

June 8, 2017

Entrepreneurs are revolutionaries — challenging the status quo, working to bring about a change, choosing a life of hardships and sacrifices and putting in sweat and blood into something that may be deemed impossible by most of us on the road to success.

But sometimes, in between back-to-back appointments with their dreams, they miss all appointments with themselves. And how can they not? After all, they barely get time to even sleep! This is the flight to their destiny and they are certainly not going to miss it.

It’s time to start giving your body some credit, because as an entrepreneur your health is your strongest asset. Plus, a week spent on a hospital bed would mean a week of productivity compromised and I know that an entrepreneur can truly not afford that.

The University of California conducted a research study to understand the link between entrepreneurship and mental illnesses. It was found that 49% of entrepreneurs surveyed were dealing with at least one mental illness (such as ADD, ADHD, bipolar disorder, addiction, depression, or anxiety) and about one-third of entrepreneurs struggle with two or more mental illnesses.

Let’s be honest, there’s no better motivator than a healthy body and mind! Therefore, the most successful entrepreneurs learn self-care early on the journey. They care for their physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well being, and it really pays off in the end.

With your innate hunger for passion and success, in case you are wondering how to take the first step towards happiness and prosperity, here’s my advice:

Consider a Healthy Meal-Delivery Programme

A multitude of brands these days deliver fresh, nutritious, calorie-controlled lunch right to your desk. If you end up eating junk food every day due to a lack of time, then these meals can be a lifesaver! But otherwise, nothing beats a home-cooked tiffin.

Start Loving Your Sleep

Do whatever it takes in order to get your eight hours. Lack of sleep is known to cause weight gain, impair brain function, lower immunity, decrease sex drive, and increase the chances of diseases like diabetes, heart disease, hypertension etc. Needless to say, your all-nighters are doing nobody a favour.

Give Multitasking a Go

By that, I certainly don’t mean piling on more work on yourself. Instead, take business calls while pedaling on the exercise bike, revise business proposals when you’re sweating it on the treadmill, and hold internal meetings in the park early in the morning. Don’t choose health over work or vice versa; try accomplishing both. You may or may not succeed at first, but just the effort is enough to bring a difference to your health.

Tackle Business Lunches and Dinners Like a Pro

Business meetings over food and drinks may be unavoidable, but fried chicken and bacon pizza are definitely avoidable. Pick a healthier restaurant, order wisely, and choose alcoholic drinks without sugary mixers, which are nothing but empty calories. Small measures like these always add up to a lot in the long run. Educate yourself on nutrition-label reading so you can make informed choices; may they bring you powerful results and positive change.

Make Your Physician Your Best Friend

Two words — regular check-ups. Prevention and early detection is the key to a healthy life. At some point in our childhood a fear of doctors and dentists is instilled in us, which has created this mentality of “when something’s wrong, I’ll go to the doctor”. How can a physician know where you stand, if he didn’t know where you stood before. A healthy life is the key to realising your dreams. Get an appointment now, no excuses!

Entrepreneurship matters today, more than ever. It is entrepreneurs who are driving social and economic growth, creating new job opportunities, and standing as a critical firewall against recessions and other outcomes of global economic volatility. Entrepreneurship is an incredibly demanding profession, so while you’re out there chasing your dreams, remember to take a break once in awhile and thank your body for being an impeccable partner-in-crime.