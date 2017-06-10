Innovative Ideas That Captivated Investors

Among all start-ups, Hemant Arora's Startup India Entertainers captivated the mind of the investors for his idea of creating an online platform that has a potential of global exposure for artists

Entrepreneurs today are coming up with innovative problem -solving ideas aiming to build their own start-ups around it. For these young founders, money appears to be the first constraint to convert these into reality which further leads them to vouch for the right investors who can capitalize on their ideas through equity.

But, it is quite a challenge for entrepreneurs to get access to investors, due to their busy schedules.

Thus to bring the start-ups, investors, VCs and accelerators on the same platform, Entrepreneur Media in association with Franchise India organized the ‘Startup Kickoff’ during the Startup Summit 2017 in Mumbai on May 20–21.

As many as 15 entrepreneurs, including students, had pitched their ideas to the panel of investors namely Ankit Ruparel, AVP (Investments), Ankur Capital; Ashish Fafadia, CFO, Blume Ventures; Chandni Jafri, CEO, Mumbai Angels; and Rajesh Sehgal, Managing Partners, Equanimity Investments.

These start-ups were from a broad spectrum of sectors, including education, retail, consultancy, technology, finance, gaming, entertainment, fintech and automobile.

The few prominent names include Orison education, GlbalLogic, Sholootle.com, Softwaregen Technologies, Neogaming, Kalam Institute, Canopus Enterprises, India Entertainers, Block Chain Innovation and Bike Sharing. During the session, the founders were given the opportunity to pitch their ideas within three minutes.

Throughout the session, the young founders appeared to be enthusiastic about their start-ups which have a potential to impact a large number of people.

The Show Stopper

Among all these start-ups Hemant Arora’s Startup India Entertainers captivated the mind of the investors for his idea of creating an online platform that has a potential of global exposure for artists.

“When you have a good idea and you are working hard towards it, it is an added advantage if you can present your idea in front of investors and mentors and get their attention on a platform like Kickoff,” said Hemant Arora, Founder, India Entertainers.

Hemant is confident that his platform which helps entertainers, publicize gigs, get noticed and get assignments from anywhere in the world will raise their exposure globally and improve the lives of many artists.

