How Richard Branson Built His $5 Billion Fortune

June 20, 2017 6 min read

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson isn’t your average billionaire. Instead of living in a big city penthouse or a sprawling estate, the fun-loving tycoon makes his home in the British Virgin Islands. He prefers jeans and board shorts over suits and, despite his status as Sir Richard Branson, he’d rather be called Richard.

Related: 10 Ways You Can Be More Like Richard Branson

Fascinating to say the least, the self-made billionaire behind Virgin Airlines has a perpetually sunny disposition that draws others toward him. Take a look at Branson’s spectacular business success and fortune.

Image Credit: Gustavo Caballero | Getty Images

Seemingly born to be an entrepreneur, Richard Branson started his first two business in 1968 when he was just 17 years old. Two years later, in 1970, he opened his first business under the Virgin Group umbrella, and the rest is history.

Though perhaps best known for its airlines, the Virgin Group consists of more than 60 businesses today. Combined, they bring in more than $24 billion in annual revenue and employ 71,000 people in 35 countries, according to The Telegraph.

Unlike many moguls, Branson truly cares about his companies. He sold Virgin Records for $1 billion in 1992, but instead of celebrating, he famously ran down London’s Ladbroke Grove in tears, distraught over cutting ties with the business.

These days, the father of two dedicates most of his time to Virgin Unite, the Virgin Group’s nonprofit entrepreneurial foundation. Established in 2004, the charity supports ventures close to Branson’s heart, including advocating for gay rights and speaking out against poaching.

Virgin Unite’s projects are changing the world for the better. Some of the foundation’s work includes providing life-saving healthcare to people in Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria; creating Branson Centres, which have helped 4,000 entrepreneurs get their businesses off the ground; and fighting for LGBT rights in Uganda.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Richard Branson’s Virgin Airlines