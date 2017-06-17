My Queue

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Tudor

The Executive Selection: Tudor
Image credit: Tudor
Tudor Heritage Black Bay
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If you’re a vintage watch fan, take a look under the hood of the Tudor Heritage Black Bay, and you’ll find out why it has piqued our interest. The timepiece incorporates elements from Tudor’s history; reviving the lines, dial and crystal from the first Tudor diving watches dating back to 1954.

Available in three versions with blue, black and red bezels, the watch features its signature 7924 winding crown from 1958 and takes the distinct shape of its hour and second hands from the 1968 Snowflake Tudor Submariner.

The Heritage line, released in 2010, culls the very best advancements in Tudor horology design, and implements these particular aspects in its current models. 

